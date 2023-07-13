Was Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky ignored at NATO Summit?

A picture of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky from the recently concluded NATO Summit is doing the rounds on social media and prompting numerous reactions from people. The picture, taken ahead of the social dinner, shows Zelensky standing alone while other delegates can be seen interacting with each other. While Zelensky can be seen standing alone, his wife, Olena Zelenska, is seen interacting with a delegate.

Viral Pic: Was Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky standing alone at the NATO Summit?(Screengrab)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Many started tweeting this picture from the NATO summit, saying the delegates were unhappy with President Volodymyr Zelensky’s remarks on his country’s membership in NATO. A Twitter user shared the picture and wrote, “Result of #Nato summit in Vilnius in one photo. No comments needed,” while another expressed, “No one else wants to take a picture with him, hug him, rub his shoulder? The whole essence of Zelensky’s role at the NATO summit in one photo.”

Take a look at the pictures below:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

But, was he really left alone, and world leaders turned their back on him? Check out these pictures from the NATO summit that show him with his wife greeting other delegates:

NATO Summit 2023

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The two-day NATO summit took place from July 11-12 in Vilnius, Lithuania, to address the challenges that the alliance is facing and to further strengthen NATO’s deterrence and defence. Along with this, the leaders of the 31 member states also joined hands to make Ukraine even stronger with a multi-year programme of assistance to support their armed forces and upgrade their political ties with a new NATO-Ukraine Council and bring the country closer to NATO membership. A draft agreement states that Ukraine can join NATO “when allies agree and conditions are met.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON