Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Watch: Elephant gives tribute to mahout in his funeral, leaves netizens misty-eyed
trending

Watch: Elephant gives tribute to mahout in his funeral, leaves netizens misty-eyed

While many expressed their amazement at the heartening situation, others showered the comments section with love for the elephant’s loyalty.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON JUN 08, 2021 08:20 AM IST
The image shows the elephant giving a tribute to the mahout.(Twitter/@Parveen Kaswan)

In a heartwarming incident, an elephant was seen giving a tribute to its deceased mahout at his funeral. Shared on Twitter by IFS officer Parveen Kaswan, the clip has grabbed much love and exclamation from netizens. The video may leave you teary-eyed too.

The clip starts with a shot of the elephant named Brahmadattan approaching its mahout Pappan Omanachettan and raising its trunk in respect. The original video, shared by Facebook user Biju Nilangal describes the location of the heartening incident as Kerala.

Take a look at the recording:

Shared on June 4, the video has garnered over 44,700 views and tons of reactions. While many expressed their amazement at the heartening situation, others showered the comments section with love for the elephant’s loyalty.

What are your thoughts on this clip?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
elephants
TRENDING NEWS

Watch: RPF personnel saves man from falling under moving train in Mumbai

Overwhelmed kitty can’t decide where to put his new toy. Watch

Specially-abled Venezuelan dancer mesmerises netizens with her Salsa performance

Elephant gives tribute to mahout in his funeral, leaves netizens misty-eyed
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Petrol Price
Dilip Kumar
World Food Safety Day
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP