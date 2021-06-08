Watch: Elephant gives tribute to mahout in his funeral, leaves netizens misty-eyed

In a heartwarming incident, an elephant was seen giving a tribute to its deceased mahout at his funeral. Shared on Twitter by IFS officer Parveen Kaswan, the clip has grabbed much love and exclamation from netizens. The video may leave you teary-eyed too.

The clip starts with a shot of the elephant named Brahmadattan approaching its mahout Pappan Omanachettan and raising its trunk in respect. The original video, shared by Facebook user Biju Nilangal describes the location of the heartening incident as Kerala.

Take a look at the recording:

Shared on June 4, the video has garnered over 44,700 views and tons of reactions. While many expressed their amazement at the heartening situation, others showered the comments section with love for the elephant’s loyalty.

What are your thoughts on this clip?

