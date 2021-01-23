Watch: Have you seen Serena Williams’ new ‘training partner’? It’s her daughter

A video of Serena Williams training with her daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. is one of those cutest things you will see on the Internet today. Shared on the celebrated tennis player’s Instagram profile, the video has now won people over. There is a high possibility that the clip will leave you with a huge smile too.

“Footage from my practice before leaving with my training partner Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr.,” Williams wrote while sharing the video. The clip opens to show Williams and her baby standing side by side on a tennis court. It goes on to show how the little one tries following her mom's moves and that too in the most adorable way possible.

Take a look at the clip. We must warn you that it may leave you saying “aww” repeatedly.

Since being shared, the video has gathered close to 5.3 lakh likes. It has also accumulated tons of comments from people, including several celebrities.

Renowned model Gigi Hadid wrote, “IM NOT OK.” along with several laughing out loud and heart emojis. Former professional tennis player Caroline Wozniacki also commented on the clip and shared, “This is everything.”

“She doesn’t even know yet that her mom is the greatest tennis player that’s ever lived!” shared an Instagram user. “She got great form. Not at all afraid of the ball. I love that you do this with her- pour into her sis. You are raising a champion,” shared another. “What a great training partner!” said a third.

There were many who commented on how Alexis says “I’m ok,” towards the end of the video. Just like this user of the photo and video sharing site who wrote, “I love the 'I’m okay at the end. She is so precious!”

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON