Watch how this leopard at a zoo reacts to a little girl and her stuffed cat

Titled "Play Date," the video shows the leopard scratching the glass of its enclosure while the little girl watches it from the other side.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAY 15, 2021 07:17 PM IST
The leopard reacting to the little girl and her toy. (Instagram/@philadelphiazoo, Lara Fraser)

There are several videos on the Internet that show animals at zoos reacting to the people visiting their enclosures. This video is among them. It shows a leopard at a zoo reacting to a little girl and a toy she is holding. The clip, since being shared, is collecting varied reactions on Instagram.

The video has been posted by Philadelphia Zoo and was recorded by Lara Fraser according to the caption shared along with the clip.

Titled "Play Date," the video shows the leopard scratching the glass of its enclosure while the little girl watches it from the other side. In her hand is a little stuffed toy cat and the leopard appears to react to it. Every time she places the toy in front of the glass, the leopard seems to try to grab it.

Posted last evening, the video has collected over 72,000 views and more than 11,000 likes. Several people have posted their comments to the video.

“I love how they stop playing when the child stops moving it! This is so adorable!” posted an individual. “Interactions like this is the reason people become vets and zookeepers,” added another. “She’s going to want a big cat as a pet,” reacted a third.

Some thought differently…

“That leopard thinks that child would make a tasty snack!” wrote an Instagram user. “The cat’s in a cage...” wrote another. "I hope you all know that the leopard does not want to play. Imagine what would happen if there is no glass," posted a third.

What do you think about the video?

