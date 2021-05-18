Watch: ITBP personnel dedicates soulful mandolin performance to Corona warriors

In a recent share by the Twitter profile of ITBP, a constable has dedicated a beautiful performance for all the frontline warriors battling day and night for curing the country from a deadly pandemic. The clip featuring constable Rahul Khosla has already struck a chord with netizens and may leave you feeling joyful too.

“Constable Rahul Khosla, ITBP presents the tune for Corona Warriors on Mandolin,” reads the caption shared alongside the clip. The two-minute-long video shows Khosla strumming the mandolin and playing a soulful tune.

Take a look at the video:

Shared on May 18, the clip has garnered over 3,300 views and still counting. The soothing tune struck a chord with many tweeple and their appreciative comments are the proof. While many thanked Khosla, others expressed their liking for the performance.

