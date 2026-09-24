‘We all need to step up’: Indian founder shares experience with deaf Lyft driver in US

An Indian founder’s experience with a deaf Lyft driver in the US has drawn attention online after he shared how the ride unfolded. He was surprised to see the app inform him that his driver was deaf and even suggest American Sign Language phrases to help them communicate.

Indian founder praises Lyft’s accessibility features. (X/@gauravkheterpal)

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After the ride, the founder shared the experience on X and questioned whether India could do more to create equal opportunities and accessibility for people with disabilities.

Indian founder shares Lyft experience

The post was shared by X user Gaurav Kheterpal. He said that after landing in the US, he booked a Lyft to travel to his hotel. Before the cab arrived, he noticed a note informing him that his driver was deaf or hard of hearing.

According to Kheterpal, the app also showed him some useful American Sign Language phrases that he could use while communicating with the driver.

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{{^usCountry}} When the cab arrived, Kheterpal said he realised that the driver was indeed deaf. The driver handed him a card explaining this and welcoming him. Kheterpal then used sign language to say thank you. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When the cab arrived, Kheterpal said he realised that the driver was indeed deaf. The driver handed him a card explaining this and welcoming him. Kheterpal then used sign language to say thank you. {{/usCountry}}

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Sharing the experience, he questioned whether people with disabilities in India receive the same level of opportunity and respect.

"Will we ever have the same level of opportunity and respect for specially enabled people in India and go beyond just offering them a quota in government jobs?" he wrote.

He acknowledged that there are many things that could be criticised about the US but said he felt the country offered equal opportunities to people regardless of disability. He ended his post by writing, "India, we all need to step up."

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Internet debates accessibility in India

The post prompted a mixed response from X users, with some agreeing with Kheterpal while others pointed out that people with disabilities already work in different roles in India.

One user said they had encountered several deaf drivers on Uber in India and pointed out that specially abled delivery partners also work with platforms such as Zomato and Swiggy.

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Another user said accessibility in the US was something India could learn from, particularly when it comes to public transport and infrastructure. They shared that bus drivers often help passengers with disabilities.

However, some users questioned the practical challenges faced by deaf drivers, particularly in noisy cities.

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Another person said they had received Zomato deliveries from people with physical disabilities. They added that the app sends a notification and calls the customer to check whether they can collect the order from the building entrance if the delivery partner cannot climb the stairs.

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(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)