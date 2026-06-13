'We are doing really well in Germany': Indian man asks if moving back to India for ageing parents is the right move

An Indian man living in Germany has sparked a discussion online after sharing that he and his partner are considering moving back to India in the next few years, despite having a stable and comfortable life in Europe.

An Indian man in Germany asked if returning to India for ageing parents was worth leaving a stable life abroad. (Representational image/Gemini AI generated)

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In a Reddit post titled “Confused whether to return to India (We are doing really well in Germany)”, the man said that he and his partner are currently living and working in Germany, where life has been smooth on several fronts.

“My partner and I are currently living and working in Germany. Life here is stable: good jobs, nice colleagues, short commute, and a good work-life balance,” he wrote.

However, he added that the couple is thinking about returning to India, mainly because they want to be closer to their ageing parents. The decision, he said, is not easy because moving back would also mean adjusting to a very different professional and personal environment.

Plans to start a business in India

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{{^usCountry}} The man said that after experiencing the work culture in Germany, he does not see himself working for a company in India. Instead, he is considering starting a BIM or architecture outsourcing related business after returning. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The man said that after experiencing the work culture in Germany, he does not see himself working for a company in India. Instead, he is considering starting a BIM or architecture outsourcing related business after returning. {{/usCountry}}

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“But we are considering moving back to India in the next few years, mainly to be closer to aging parents. The concern is that after experiencing work culture in Germany, I don’t really see myself working for a company in India. So the plan would be to start a BIM/architecture outsourcing-related business instead,” he shared.

He also said that the couple already owns a home in India, so rent would not be a major concern. Still, they are unsure whether the move would be wise when factors such as family planning, savings, healthcare, business risk and quality of life are considered.

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“Has anyone here moved back to India after living in Europe? Did you regret it, or was it worth it? Also, what would you consider a safe savings corpus before making such a move?” he asked.

Take a look here at the post:

Reddit users share mixed views

The post received several responses, with many users advising the man to think carefully before making a permanent move.

One user wrote, “Get the passport first, then move back. That way, you'll always have the option to return if circumstances change and you no longer need to stay in India.” Another reacted strongly, saying, “Are you crazy? Don't make the move until you're in your 50s and generating ₹7–10 lakh a month in passive income from investments.”

A third user shared a similar experience and wrote, “I was in a similar situation, living in the Netherlands rather than Germany. We're planning to move back next year. Knowing that the door to Europe remains open made the decision much easier than we expected.”

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Another person advised him to stay in Germany for now, saying, “Stay in Germany and have your parents visit often. I share the same concern because I'm not sure if I could readjust to the work culture and way of working in India.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)