'We middle class': IAS officer tweets highly relatable story by Nidhi Narwal

IAS officer Awanish Sharan is quite active on Twitter and regularly shares inspiring and engaging posts on his handle. He recently took the micro-blogging site to share a highly relatable video with the caption, "We middle class." The video features Nidhi Narwal and her story on what it means to be born into an Indian middle-class family.

In the video that was originally uploaded on YouTube by Kommune India, Nidhi Narwal says, "I come from a middle class family where old t-shirts are turned into mops. And if a container of Bournvita gets emptied, it is re-filled with lentils." She then adds how big of a deal it is to hug your parents, that you can never openly express your love towards them, nor do they towards you. Towards the end, she is heard saying, "Sometimes they fight for us and sometimes they ask us to fight for ourselves so that we can never become helpless or hopeless."

Watch the video shared by the IAS officer below:

Since being shared a day ago, the video has raked up more than 6.5 lakh views and over 24,700 likes. The share has also prompted people to share their thoughts in the comments.

"Wonderful," posted an individual. "Took me on an emotional roller coaster," shared another. "Touched to heart," commented a third.

