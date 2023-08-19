Wedding videographer dances with guest while holding camera

A video captured at a wedding is winning people’s hearts on social media. Posted on X (formally known as Twitter), the clip shows a videographer flawlessly syncing his dance moves with a guest.

The image shows a cameraman dancing with a wedding guest. (Twitter/@PunjabiTouch)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A handle called Punjabi Touch posted the video. “If your wedding camera man ain’t doing this, ask for refund,” the handle added as the caption of the video. The clip opens to show a man wearing traditional attire showcasing energetic dance moves. What is incredible to watch is a videographer, holding a camera in his hand, dancing with the guest with the same enthusiasm.

Take a look at this video of the cameraman dancing:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video was posted on August 14. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated close to 1.7 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the share has gathered more than 2,500 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the video.

How did Twitter users react to this video of the dancing cameraman?

“Loved it, awesome,” expressed a Twitter user. “I wanna see the full video,” posted another. “Me as a camerawoman,” commented a third. “This should be my new gym routine,” shared a fourth. “This is awesome,” wrote a fifth. What are your thoughts on the video of this cameraman dancing with a wedding guest?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}