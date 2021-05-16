Home / Trending / Welcome to the kitty wrestling mania. Clip is too adorable to miss
Welcome to the kitty wrestling mania. Clip is too adorable to miss

“This video needs some WWE commentary on it,” suggested a Reddit user.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON MAY 16, 2021 03:40 PM IST
The image shows two kittens 'wrestling' in the arena.(Reddit/cactusjackalope)

The Internet churns out clips every now and then that can easily brighten up your day and leave you saying aww simultaneously. From doggos showing top-notch athlete moves, to kitties being feisty yet super-adorable, the videos can make anyone gush. This Reddit clip of a ‘professional’ wrestling match featuring two kittens is one such video that you need to see right now.

“They wanted to wrestle, so I made it official,” reads the caption shared alongside the video. The clip starts with a shot of a tiny wrestling arena as two kittens partaking in the match enter the ring. As the recording goes on, both the kittens continue to wrestle in the cutest way.

Take a look at the video:

Shared some 14 hours ago, the clip has garnered over 76,000 upvotes and several reactions. People couldn’t stop gushing at the adorable wrestling and showered the comments section with their choice of fierce meow-ticipant.

“This should be streamed. Can we please have more?” requested a Reddit user. “This video needs some WWE commentary on it,” suggested another. “Let's get ready to FLUFFBAAAAALL,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on this kitty wrestling match?

