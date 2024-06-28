What a sunset looks like from space? Throwback pic taken by astronaut surprises people again: ‘That's so gorgeous’

You may have seen countless sunsets, but have you ever pondered how they appear from the vantage point of space? ESA astronaut Alexander Gerst provided a rare glimpse of this with two breathtaking photos. Despite being shared a few years ago, a recent X post about them has captivated people. These images of the sunset from an extraordinary perspective are bound to leave you in awe. ESA astronaut Alexander Gerst captured this image of sunset from space. (Alexander Gerst)

“This is what sunset looks like from space,” reads the caption of an X post. The post shared a short video showing a montage of the incredible pictures.

Gerst captured the pictures in 2018 when he was Commander of the International Space Station (ISS). The photos show a warm red hue over a portion of Earth shrouded in clouds and darkness.

Take a look at the post of the sunset in space here:

The post has received several likes and comments. Expectedly, people expressed their wonder and surprise at the pictures. A few also shared how it is a once-in-a-lifetime event.

One person wrote, “Wow! I've never seen how the sunset looks from space before. Thank you for sharing,” another added, “It looks like a space movie.”

A third commented, “This is awesome”. A fourth shared, “This is incredible”.

Born on May 3, 1976, in Künzelsau, Germany, Alexander Gerst is an astronaut and geophysicist. He joined the ESA Astronaut Corps in 2009 after being chosen from 8,413 applicants. His first space mission was in September 2014 as a part of Expeditions 40/41 during his ‘Blue Dot’ mission. He went on his second space station mission in 2018. He lived and worked on ISS for 363 days - the combined length of his two missions.

