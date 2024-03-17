How do astronauts sleep on ISS while experiencing 16 sunrises and sunsets in a single day? ESA explains

Astronauts aboard the International Space Station (ISS) experience 16 sunrises and sunsets every single day. Have you ever wondered how they maintain their sleep cycle while in space? The European Space Agency (ESA) has an answer. Taking to Instagram, the ESA shared a descriptive post explaining the sleep cycle of the astronauts aboard the ISS. They also talk about an experiment conducted by ESA astronaut Andreas Mogensen that focuses on sleeping in space. This split image shows a glimpse of ESA astronaut Andreas Mogensen aboard the ISS. (Instagram/@europeanspaceagency)

"Did you have a good night's sleep? Astronauts on the ISS do a full circle of Earth every 90 minutes and experience 16 sunsets and sunrises every day. With this unearthly routine, astronauts can struggle to find a natural daily rhythm in space. The Space Station follows Greenwich Mean Time, which helps keep a consistent schedule, along with regular wake-up and bedtime routines," the space agency wrote.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Also Read: 5 incredible videos that show life of astronauts on ISS

"During his Huginn mission, Andreas Mogensen ran two experiments focusing on sleeping in space: Circadian Light and Sleep in Orbit," they added. In the following lines, they explained the project in detail. The space agency wrapped up the post with pictures capturing Mogensen conducting the experiment.

Take a look at this post by ESA:

The post was shared a day ago. Since then, the post has collected more than 4,100 likes. It has also accumulated several comments.

What did Instagram users say about this ISS-related post?

"I admire astronauts' intellectual abilities, physical and mental strength, soft skills and dedication. They are an inspiration. Ps: By the way, I would like to work at ESA," wrote an Instagram user.

While another posted, "Wow! It's amazing how these novel approaches and devices are evolving so quickly", a third reacted using heart emoticons.

What are your thoughts on this interesting post shared by the ESA?