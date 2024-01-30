5 incredible videos that show life of astronauts on ISS

Life of astronauts who are staying on the International Space Station (ISS) is a unique blend of awe-inspiring experiences and challenges. At some point, you may have wondered how they go about their daily lives or perform simple chores - like shampooing their hair or exercising in zero gravity. Thankfully, several astronauts have shared videos on social media that give us a glimpse of what life is like for them aboard the ISS. We have collected five such videos that will leave you fascinated. The image shows how astronauts wash their hair or sleep while on the ISS. (YouTube/@ReelNASA, @canadianspaceagency)

1. Exercising in space

Astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti shared a video a few years ago to show how astronauts engage in ‘weightlifting in weightlessness’. She said, “Load-bearing exercises in space and on Earth help us maintain bone density and strong muscles - lift, push, build strong bones!” The clip captures her exercising on ISS and Earth.

2. Shampooing in space

“There are many challenges associated with living on the International Space Station. Things that are easy to do on Earth where there is gravity can be difficult in space, for astronauts have been living for more than a decade aboard the space station and have developed a few tricks that make these everyday tasks easier. Expedition 36 Flight Engineer Karen Nyberg shows how she washes and rinses her hair in microgravity aboard the International Space Station,” NASA wrote and posted a video on YouTube of an astronaut washing her hair.

3. Sleeping in space

Astronaut Chris Hadfield gave a glimpse into how astronauts sleep in space in this video by the Canadian Space Agency. Hadfield explained that astronauts can sleep anywhere without a mattress or a pillow because of gravity. However, there are designated pods for the astronauts to sleep in with sleeping bags tied to the wall.

4. Eating in space

UAE astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi shared several videos on social media during his stay on ISS and one of them shows him eating bread with honey.

5. Bathroom in space

Going to the toilet is one of the basic needs of any human being. So, how do astronauts answer nature's call while they are on a spacecraft orbiting the Earth? Astronaut Chris Cassidy answered this question in a video shared by NASA.

Which of these videos surprised you the most? Do you have a favourite among these?