Hindu Kush mountain range shines with alpenglow, NASA astronaut shares mesmerising pic

NASA astronaut Loral O'Hara, who is onboard the International Space Station, took to X to share stunning images of the Hindu Kush mountain range. The mountain range can be seen glowing, thanks to a phenomenon called 'alpenglow'. As per the American Meteorological Society, alpenglow "is the occasional reappearance of sunset colours on a (snow-covered) mountaintop soon after sunset and a similar phenomenon before sunrise". Snapshot of Hindu Kush mountain range. (X/@Loral O'Hara)

"Alpenglow: just as magical from space as it is on Earth. Near the Hindu Kush mountain range in Central and South Asia," wrote Loral O'Hara as she shared the images. The aerial pictures, captured from ISS, show the sunlight touching the peaks of snow-capped mountains. (Also Read: NASA Hubble Telescope captures awe-inspiring pic of ‘celestial snow angel’)

Take a look at the post here:

