 Hindu Kush mountain range shines with alpenglow, NASA astronaut shares pic | Trending - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Trending / Hindu Kush mountain range shines with alpenglow, NASA astronaut shares mesmerising pic

Hindu Kush mountain range shines with alpenglow, NASA astronaut shares mesmerising pic

ByVrinda Jain
Jan 30, 2024 03:15 PM IST

The stunning picture was captured by NASA astronaut Loral O'Hara, who is onboard the International Space Station.

NASA astronaut Loral O'Hara, who is onboard the International Space Station, took to X to share stunning images of the Hindu Kush mountain range. The mountain range can be seen glowing, thanks to a phenomenon called 'alpenglow'. As per the American Meteorological Society, alpenglow "is the occasional reappearance of sunset colours on a (snow-covered) mountaintop soon after sunset and a similar phenomenon before sunrise".

Snapshot of Hindu Kush mountain range. (X/@Loral O'Hara)
Snapshot of Hindu Kush mountain range. (X/@Loral O'Hara)

"Alpenglow: just as magical from space as it is on Earth. Near the Hindu Kush mountain range in Central and South Asia," wrote Loral O'Hara as she shared the images. The aerial pictures, captured from ISS, show the sunlight touching the peaks of snow-capped mountains. (Also Read: NASA Hubble Telescope captures awe-inspiring pic of ‘celestial snow angel’)

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Take a look at the post here:

This post was shared a few days ago on X. Since being posted, it has gained more than 51,000 views. The share also has close to 300 likes and numerous comments. Many were stunned to see the beautiful images.

Here's how people reacted:

An individual wrote, "Thanks for the views, Loral."

A second said, "Very nice images."

A third commented, "Stunning photos taken by @lunarloral from the @ISS_Research. The last time I saw Loral was in Flagstaff as we completed a week of #geology training - she totally nailed it with these images!"

A fourth posted, "Wow."

What are your thoughts on these pictures?

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 30, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On