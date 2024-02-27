Himalayas in Asia to Bahamas in North America, stunning pics of Earth from ISS

“Approximately every 90 minutes, the International Space Station (ISS) orbits Earth at a speed of 17,500 miles (36,000 kilometers) per hour,” this is what NASA wrote in their latest Instagram share. In their post, the American space agency also shared photographs to show how the “world changes from the view of” the astronauts aboard the spacecraft in those ninety minutes. While at one point they may witness the mighty Himalayas located in Asia, at another time they enjoy the beauty of the Bahamas in North America. In the post, NASA shared five spectacular images captured during the orbits of the ISS. The image shared by NASA shows the Himalayas as captured from the ISS. (Instagram/@nasa)

“The Himalayas, separating the Indian subcontinent from China, home to the South Asian nations of Nepal and Bhutan, and with Lakes Mansarovar and Rakshastal on the Chinese side, are pictured from the ISS as it orbited 261 miles above. The snow-capped mountain range extends from the bottom left to the upper right of the image. The curved edge of the planet arcs on the right-hand side of the frame,” NASA wrote about the first image.

For the second photo, they added, “Orbital nighttime sweeps over the teal waters of the Bahamas. The sky is dotted with clouds”.

What do the other pics show? Take a look:

The post was shared nearly 14 hours ago. Since then, the share has accumulated close to 4.1 lakh likes. The share has further prompted people to post varied reactions.

What did Instagram users say about this post by NASA?

“Our beautiful planet,” wrote an Instagram user. “Omg, our planet Earth looks incredible in these aerial images!” added another. “Wow. Love you NASA,” commented a third. “Aww, so beautiful,” joined a fourth.

What are your thoughts on these images of Earth from space? Which of these pictures captured from the ISS left you stunned?