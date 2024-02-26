6 mesmerising pictures of Earth captured by ESA astronaut during his time at ISS

Astronaut Marcus Wandt, working with the European Space Agency (ESA), documented incredible pictures of Earth while staying aboard the International Space Station (ISS). His photos show our home planet in a whole new light. The pictures will likely make you go ‘wow’. This image of Earth is captured by ESA astronaut Marcus Wandt while on the ISS. (Instagram/@esaastro_marcus )

“As it can be seen in the cover image - a compilation of tens of thousands of images from the Copernicus Sentinel-2 mission - thanks to data of our planet captured from space, we are better placed to understand the complexities of our home planet, particularly with respect to global change. Enjoy the views of Earth captured by Marcus Wandt during his prolonged stay aboard the ISS,” ESA wrote as they asked netizens to choose their favourite picture from the series.

Take a look at the series of images of Earth from the ISS:

The post was shared earlier this month. Since then, the post has accumulated more than 41,000 likes. The share has further accumulated tons of comments from people.

What did Instagram users say about this post?

“Beautiful,” wrote an Instagram user. “A wonderful planet,” added another. “Oh, I can see my home country, so beautiful,” added a third. “Earth is a piece of art,” joined a fourth.

Who controls the International Space Station?

It is a multi-nation construction project between the United States, Europe, Canada, Russia, and Japan, as per a blog by the European Space Agency. Each country has their own obligations and rights when it comes to maintaining the ISS. These five countries also have their “jurisdiction and control with respect to their Space Station elements”.

Launched in 1998, over 270 astronauts, cosmonauts and spaceflight participants from different countries have visited this spacecraft till now on various expeditions, reports NASA.

What are your thoughts on these photos of Earth captured from the ISS? Did the pictures leave you stunned?