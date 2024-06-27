ESA photos reveal ‘surprising rainbow’ on ‘rusty’ Mars: ‘We're in for some real surprises’

What colour pops in your mind when you hear Mars? For most, it is the rusty red surface of our neighbouring planet. In a recent post, however, the European Space Agency (ESA) shared photos that show the Red Planet in a never-seen-before light. The visuals have stunned people. The European Space Agency (ESA) shared an image showing a “surprising rainbow” on Mars. (Instagram/@europeanspaceagency)

“Mars: More than just red. Sure, Mars looks rusty from Earth, but space cameras reveal a surprising rainbow. This image from our ExoMars Trace Gas Orbiter shows layers of yellow clays (containing iron and magnesium), white and blue aluminum deposits, and dark eroded rock.” ESA wrote. In the following lines they explained more about what the photos show.

“Welcome to Mawrth Vallis. Once filled with liquid water, is a treasure trove of minerals. It was even considered a landing site for our ExoMars Rosalind Franklin rover, searching for signs of past life (Oxia Planum was ultimately chosen),” the space agency added.

The department concluded the post with an age-old question, “Does Mars hold the secrets of ancient life?”

Take a look at the entire post here:

The post was shared a few hours ago. Since then, it has collected over 4,600 likes and the numbers are only increasing. In addition, the post has accumulated tons of comments from people.

What did Instagram users say about these photos of Mars?

“This is incredible… we're in for some real surprises across the universe,” posted an Instagram user. Another person joined in and commented, “What! Such crazy detail”.

A third expressed, “Why is it looking more and more like home, right?” A fourth further wrote, “It looks like a lake”. There were several who reacted to the post using fire emoticons.

Mars is the fourth planet from the Sun and the easiest planet to spot in the night sky. Dry and rocky, it is the most explored body in the solar system.

What are your thoughts on the photos of Mars the European Space Agency shared?