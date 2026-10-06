What are Blue Zones? Why people in these 5 regions live longer than the rest of the world

Some parts of the world are home to an unusually high number of people who live into their 90s and even past 100. These regions, popularly known as “Blue Zones,” have attracted attention for their exceptionally high rates of longevity and relatively low rates of chronic disease.

A blue zone is a geographic region where people live exceptionally long and healthy lives. (Unsplash/Representational image)

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The term “Blue Zone” was popularised by longevity researcher and author Dan Buettner, who worked with National Geographic, the National Institute on Ageing and other researchers to identify regions where people appeared to live exceptionally long lives. The name came from the blue circles researchers drew on maps while identifying these longevity hotspots.

India is not among the 5 traditionally recognised Blue Zones. According to the official site, the five regions traditionally identified as Blue Zones are Ikaria in Greece, Ogliastra in Sardinia, Italy, Okinawa in Japan, the Nicoya Peninsula in Costa Rica, and Loma Linda in California, US. There may be unidentified areas in the world that could also be Blue Zones.

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{{^usCountry}} So, what makes people in these regions live longer? There is no single secret. Instead, researchers have identified a combination of diet, physical activity, social connections, sleep, purpose and other lifestyle habits. The ‘blue zone’ diet {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} So, what makes people in these regions live longer? There is no single secret. Instead, researchers have identified a combination of diet, physical activity, social connections, sleep, purpose and other lifestyle habits. The ‘blue zone’ diet {{/usCountry}}

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According to Mayo Clinic, one of the strongest common features of Blue Zone diets is their emphasis on whole, plant-based foods. People who live in Blue Zones typically consume large amounts of vegetables, fruits, beans, lentils, chickpeas, whole grains and nuts. Meat is generally eaten less frequently than in many Western diets.

Fish, however, is common in some Blue Zones, particularly Ikaria and Sardinia. It provides omega-3 fatty acids, which have been linked to cardiovascular and brain health.

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What is the 80% rule in blue zones?

Another habit associated with longevity, particularly in Okinawa, is the “80% rule”, known as ‘hara hachi bu’.

The idea is to stop eating when you feel about 80% full instead of continuing until you are completely full. This can naturally reduce calorie intake and may help prevent excessive weight gain. Okinawans have historically eaten relatively modest portions, although traditional Okinawan diets and lifestyles have changed considerably over time.

Some Blue Zone populations also traditionally eat their largest meals earlier in the day and have little or no food late at night.

‘Blue zone’ lifestyle

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People in Blue Zones generally do not rely on gyms or structured workouts to stay active. Instead, physical activity is built into their daily routines. People walk, garden, farm, cook, perform household chores and carry out other activities that keep them moving throughout the day.

In Sardinia, for example, traditional lifestyles involve farming and living in mountainous areas, requiring residents to walk and climb slopes regularly. This type of continuous, low-intensity movement may help people remain physically capable as they age.

Sleep is another important part of the longevity picture. People in Blue Zones generally get adequate rest and, in some regions, daytime naps are common. In Mediterranean Blue Zones such as Ikaria and Sardinia, afternoon rest is traditionally part of daily life.

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Research has linked both insufficient and excessive sleep with increased health risks. Around seven hours of sleep has been associated with the lowest mortality risk in some large analyses, although individual sleep needs vary.

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Other traits and habits

Longevity in Blue Zones is not just about what people eat. Family and community also play a major role. Older people often remain closely connected to their families and communities instead of becoming socially isolated.

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In several Blue Zones, multiple generations may also live near one another or together. Such relationships can provide emotional and practical support as people age.

Another common feature is having a reason to get up in the morning. A strong sense of purpose has been associated with better psychological well-being and a lower risk of death in several studies.

Genetics aren’t the whole story

Genetics influence how long a person lives, but they are not thought to explain all of human longevity. Some estimates suggest genetics account for only around 20% to 30% of variation in lifespan, leaving environmental and lifestyle factors with a substantial role.

This is why researchers studying Blue Zones focus not on a single “magic” food or habit, but on the combination of behaviours that shape everyday life.

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