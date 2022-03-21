What do see in this optical illusion - a mermaid or a fish? JKR sees donkey

The Internet loves optical illusions and puzzles that need to be decoded. The latest post that has intrigued social media users is a photo that is being shared with the claim that if you are right-brained, you’ll see a fish and if you are left-brained, you’ll see a mermaid. Many celebrities and famous people have responded to the photo with their own interpretation, among them was also Harry Potter author JK Rowling.

The tweet by JK Rowling on March 19 has received over 1.42 lakh likes so far.

JK Rowling recognised neither a fish or a mermaid in the photo. “It’s a donkey, though,” she tweeted.

See the tweet below:

The tweet got a massive reaction with people responding to the post with what they saw.

Donald Trump Junior also responded to JK Rowling’s tweet with a witty reply.

Nayib Bukele, President of El Salvador, tweeted that he saw a seal or a donkey.

Amanda Abbington, an actress, responded that it’s a seal.

This user tried to figure out an interesting way to see a mermaid.

This user asked if anyone saw a mermaid or a fish as he could only see a donkey or a seal.

There have been many optical illusions that have left people scratching their heads like trying to guess the colour of “the dress” in 2015 which took the Internet by storm.

What do you think about this optical illusion and what do you see in the photo?