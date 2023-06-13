What if Game of Thrones was made in India? AI-made pictures will amaze you

In the past few years, the use of artificial intelligence (AI) has grown significantly. People now use AI on their phones and in their homes, and they can even create extraordinary pictures and videos using specific AI software. Such images and clips often capture the attention of many. Now, several images depicting an Indian version of Game of Thrones have gone viral on Instagram.

AI made pics show Indian version of Game of Thrones.(Instagram/@ Gokul Pillai )

AI artist Gokul Pillai shared pictures of the Game of Thrones cast, including Kit Harrington, Nathalie Emmanuel, Emilia Clarke, Peter Dinklage, and more, dressed in Indian attire. They can be seen donning traditional Indian clothing and jewelry to complete the look. These AI-generated pictures closely resemble real images and might make you do a double-take.

Take a look at the post below:

This post was shared just a few days ago, and since then, it has received over 6500 likes. Many people have also commented on the post.

Check out a few reactions here:

One individual wrote, "Superb." Another person shared, "Not only did you get the clothes right, but you also did the expressions well!!" A third person posted, "This is crazyyyy." A fourth individual expressed, "The best ones I've seen!" What do you think about these AI-generated pictures?