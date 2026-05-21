What is Cockroach Janta Party? 5 things about the ‘voice of lazy and unemployed’

The Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) website satirically describes it as a “voice of lazy and unemployed”. The movement was born out of the outrage that started after controversial remarks by Chief Justice Surya Kant comparing unemployed youth to “cockroaches”.

Here are the five things to know about CJP

#1: Who founded CJP?

Cockroach Janta Party was founded by Abhijeet Dipke. (Cockroach Janta Party)

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30-year-old Abhijeet Dipke started the movement, which has now exploded across social media. The name Cockroach Janta Party is a tongue-in-cheek play on the ruling party, the BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party).

Who is Abhijeet Dipke?

According to an India Today report, he was on his way to apply for jobs in Boston when he changed his plans after the CJI's remark.

“I think it was more triggering because it came from the Chief Justice of India, who is the custodian of the Constitution, which grants us freedom of expression. Someone who is there to safeguard our freedom of expression is comparing us to cockroaches and parasites just for putting forward our opinions. That was the more hurtful part,” he told the outlet.

#2: CJP has more followers than BJP - on Instagram

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{{^usCountry}} In the latest turn of events, the party’s Instagram page has accumulated over 11 million followers with just 56 posts. In comparison, the BJP Instagram account has 18,409 posts with close to 8.8 million followers. #3: What is it all about? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the latest turn of events, the party’s Instagram page has accumulated over 11 million followers with just 56 posts. In comparison, the BJP Instagram account has 18,409 posts with close to 8.8 million followers. #3: What is it all about? {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “A political party for the people the system forgot to count. Five demands. Zero sponsors. One large, stubborn swarm,” reads a tagline on the CJP’s website. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “A political party for the people the system forgot to count. Five demands. Zero sponsors. One large, stubborn swarm,” reads a tagline on the CJP’s website. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The official vision of the satirical political outfit reads, “We are not here to set up another PM CARES, holiday in Davos on the taxpayer's salary slip, or rebrand corruption as "strategic spending." We are here to ask — loudly, repeatedly, in writing — where the money went.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The official vision of the satirical political outfit reads, “We are not here to set up another PM CARES, holiday in Davos on the taxpayer's salary slip, or rebrand corruption as "strategic spending." We are here to ask — loudly, repeatedly, in writing — where the money went.” {{/usCountry}}

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As for the mission, it explains: “Build a party for the young people who keep getting called lazy, chronically online, and — most recently — cockroaches. That's it. That's the mission. The rest is satire.”

#4: “Read it and read it again”

CJP’s website features a detailed manifesto with the explicit instruction: “Read it once. Read it twice. Then send it to someone who needs to read it.”

Cockroach Janta Party’s manifesto. (Cockroach Janta Party)

#5: Can anyone join the party?

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The website explains, “We do not check religion, caste, or gender. We do, however, have four (4) standards.”

The outfit’s four criteria include being unemployed, lazy, chronically online and having the ability to “rant professionally”.

The website further explains, “Membership is free, lifelong, and revocable only by you. No fees. No selfies with the leader. No ‘missed call to register’.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Trisha Sengupta ...Read More Trisha Sengupta works as Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of experience in the digital newsroom. Known for her ability to decode the internet’s most talked-about moments, she specialises in high-engagement storytelling that bridges the gap between viral trends and traditional journalism. Throughout her tenure, Trisha has focused on the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. She frequently covers personal finance and real estate struggles in hubs like Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, while also documenting the unique challenges of the NRI experience. Her work often highlights the movements and philosophies of global newsmakers and personalities like Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Nikhil Kamath, Dubai crown prince, and MrBeast. From reporting on Amazon or Meta layoffs and startup culture to the emergence of AI-driven platforms like Grok and xAI, she provides a grounded and empathetic perspective on the stories shaping our world. When not decoding the internet, Trisha is likely offline: lost in a book, exploring a historical ruin, or navigating the world as a solo traveler. She balances her fast-paced career with family time and a healthy dose of curiosity, currently trading her "human" sources for silicon ones as she masters AI to future-proof her storytelling. Read Less

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