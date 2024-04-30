What is ‘emotional theft’? Chinese youths are ‘derailing’ their lives on purpose

The new trend of “tou gan”, which means “emotional theft”, is gaining widespread popularity among young adults in China. As per reports, under this trend, people often indulge in “small rebellious acts” to “derail” their lives to combat stress. The new trend among Chinese youth is “tou gan”, which translates to “emotional theft”. (Unsplash/@Benjamin Wedemeyer)

As per the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the acts can include various things - getting a secret tattoo, eating junk food, and rebelling against a strict dietary regime. It can also mean someone creating a social media profile just for themselves.

What is emotional theft?

The concept refers to small acts of secrecy in one’s regular lifestyle that the person considers “resistance”, reported SCMP. Why this unconventional lifestyle? For many, this is a way to self-love and find time for themselves.

A young woman in China, referred to as Kitty by SCMP, shared that she didn’t tell her mother her actual salary. “The number is made up, but it is tethered to reality. I would never tell her the exact amount,” she told the outlet. The reason is that her mother, who prioritises frugality, may criticise her for her monthly spending.

“But I hardly have any savings. So ‘derailing’ what I tell my mother is literally a lifesaver,” Kitty added.

As for Xu, a 20-year-old Chinese girl, the act of emotional theft means keeping a social media profile that is visible only to herself. She told SCMP that international travel is considered a luxury in rural China, where she grew up. Hence, when she visited South Korea, she posted the pictures on a profile, visible only to her, to ensure that her friends and family weren't jealous.

“I secretly keep these precious travel memories for my own viewing. I feel very happy every time I look at them,” she told the outlet.

What are your thoughts on this trend of “emotional theft”?