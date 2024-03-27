18-year-old woman spends nearly 5 crore on plastic surgery in China, doctors fear…

An 18-year-old woman has left people shocked after it came to light that she underwent over 100 plastic surgery procedures to change her look. As per reports, the woman from China started having the procedures when she was just 13. She reportedly even dropped out of her school to accommodate time for getting certain procedures. Hailing from China, the 18-year-old woman has been obsessed with plastic surgery since she was 13 years old (Representational image). (Unsplash/@Jonathan Borba)

The woman, Zhou Chuna, hails from Zhejiang province in eastern China, reported the South China Morning Post (SCMP). The operations that she underwent to look “as pretty as her favourite Chinese actress, Esther Yu,” were all paid for by her parents.

Why did Zhou Chuna undergo so many surgeries?

As per the outlet, she had been “anxious and depressed” about her looks since an early age. Remarks from her “relatives and family friends” about her not looking like her “attractive mother” added to her stress. While attending an international school in Shanghai, she believed that her classmates were “prettier and more confident”. Determined to improve her looks, she decided to have so many surgeries.

“I’ve had almost all the plastic surgeries you can think of, among them rhinoplasty and bone shaving,” she told SCMP. She added that her doctors warned her about the dangers of undergoing more surgeries, and some even refused to perform any more procedures.

“No more plastic surgery can be conducted on Zhou, otherwise her face will be ruined. Further surgery would cause a lot of side-effects, including muscle twitching, facial nerve failure, and brain damage due to the overuse of anaesthetic,” Lin Yonggang, a doctor at a Shanghai-based private medical cosmetic hospital, told SCMP.

It didn’t take long for Zhou’s story to reach Chinese social media, reported the outlet. While some were shocked by the amount of surgeries she underwent, a few shared that she needed to learn to “love herself”.