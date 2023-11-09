What is Fried Rice Syndrome? Viral video sparks concern years after student's death

A type of food poisoning named Fried Rice Syndrome has recently gone viral on TikTok. The condition first made headlines in 2008 after a 20-year-old student died from it. A TikToker recently shared a video about a man who died after eating unrefrigerated 5-day-old leftover pasta. The now-viral video has sparked a major fear among netizens as it's not uncommon for people to consume leftover food. The term Fried Rice Syndrome was coined after its early cases linked to cooked unrefrigerated rice being used to make fried rice dishes at restaurants were first documented.

What is Fried Rice Syndrome?

Fried Rice Syndrome is a type of bacterial food poisoning (Pixabay)

Fried Rice Syndrome is a type of food poisoning caused by the bacteria Bacillus cereus, which is commonly present in the environment. This common bacterium causes problems if present in certain food items that are cooked but kept unrefrigerated over a period of time. It can affect all types of food items but its main culprits are starchy carbohydrate-rich foods like pasta, rice, and bread.

The bacteria, when present in cooked food releases toxins over time it is left unrefrigerated. The longer it is kept that way, the more toxins tend to be released. Unlike other bacteria, Bacillus cereus produces a type of cell, called a spore, which is resistant to heat. This is why heating leftovers contaminated with this bacteria does not kill its ill effects. Though dormant, these spores can rapidly grow and become active in the right temperature and conditions.

What happens in Fried Rice Syndrome?

After someone consumes food contaminated with Bacillus cereus, the toxins produced by its spores begin to make the person sick. The symptoms can range from diarrhoea to vomiting. It is not particularly fatal as the illness usually resolves within a few days given the right treatment. However, children and those with underlying conditions need serious medical attention when suffering from this type of food poisoning. In severe cases, this bacteria can cause intestinal infection, leading to acute liver failure and even death.

What are the measures against it?

Since Bacillus cereus can quickly grow and multiply in a span of just a few hours, it is advised to refrigerate food within two hours of cooking, as per the USDA. If one suspects that any food item has not been properly stored, they should refrain from eating it and should discard it to prevent someone else from eating it.

How to treat Fried Rice Syndrome?

In healthy people, the illness usually resolves on its own in a few days with proper hydration and adequate rest. However, in severe cases, patients may need intravenous fluids to maintain hydration. Only those with underlying illnesses, children, or People who are immunocompromised develop serious medical issues. As for the 20-year-old who died after eating leftover pasta, it is speculated that the longer duration of 5 days allowed the bacteria to grow at extremely high numbers and produce levels of toxins that proved fatal in this case according to Today.

