WhatsApp head Kunal Shah questions what schools reward, says future may favour ‘GPU-like minds’

WhatsApp head and CRED founder Kunal Shah has compared the human mind with computer processors in a recent post on X. His analogy looks at two different ways of processing information and raises questions about the kind of thinking that schools encourage and what may be valued in the future. Kunal Shah shares his views on human thinking, education and ADHD. (Instagram/@kunalb11)

Kunal Shah's CPU and GPU comparison In his post, Shah drew a distinction between two types of computer processors to explain how society views different thinking styles.

"Our education system rewards CPU like minds. Sequential thinking, one problem at a time. The future might reward GPU like minds. ADHD might finally have found its product-market fit," he wrote.

A central processing unit (CPU) typically processes instructions in sequence, while a graphics processing unit (GPU) can handle multiple operations in parallel. Shah used this difference as an analogy for how people approach problems. While conventional education tends to reward structured, step-by-step thinking, he suggested that the future could place greater value on people who can handle multiple ideas and make unexpected connections.

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Shah also referred to attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), a neurodevelopmental condition associated with inattention, hyperactivity and impulsivity. However, his comparison should not be taken to mean that everyone with ADHD thinks alike or that the condition automatically gives someone an advantage.

Take a look at Kunal Shah's X post below: