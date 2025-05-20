Which is the best US city to start a career? It’s not New York City or San Francisco

With graduation season in full swing in the US, a list by WalletHub about the "Best & Worst Places to Start a Career" in the US has surprised the internet. It claims that the title goes to Atlanta, Georgia. The list ranked 182 cities using several parameters, such as job growth, affordable housing, average commute, starting salary, and more, to find where each American city stands. The report about the best American cities to start a career comes amid the graduation season in the US. (Pixabay)

Which are the best cities?

The survey says, "Atlanta is the best place to start a career, boasting one of the highest growth rates in the median household income, at around 8.2% annually. The median annual household income in Atlanta is already pretty high as well, at nearly $85,400.”

It further claims this city is perfect for those looking forward to starting their business. The survey added that on Glassdoor, an anonymous review website of workplaces, most companies based in Atlanta are rated 4 out of 5, with a high satisfaction rate.

Orlando in Florida bagged the title of the second-best city for starting a career, and the third-best city is Tampa, also in Florida.

Which cities were at the bottom of the list?

Pearl City in Hawaii is at the bottom of the list. New York ranked 179th among the 182 cities. As for San Francisco, this California city claimed the 51st position on the list.

What makes a city the best?

“Transitioning out of school and into the workforce can be a difficult and stressful process, but certain cities make things a lot easier than others. The best cities for starting a career not only have a lot of job opportunities but also provide substantial income growth potential and satisfying work conditions,” Wallethub analyst Chip Lupo said.

“It’s also important to consider factors such as how fun a city is to live in or how good of a place it is for raising a family, to ensure life satisfaction outside of your career,” Lupo added.