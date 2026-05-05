Who are Princess Gauravi Kumari and Sawai Padmanabh Singh? Jaipur royals’ Met Gala debut

Princess Gauravi Kumari and Sawai Padmanabh Singh made their Met Gala debut in stunning outfits inspired by Rajasthani traditions. Since their pictures went viral on social media, people have been curious to learn more about the Jaipur royals. (L-R) Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh and Princess Gauravi Kumari of Jaipur attend the 2026 Met Gala celebrating. (Getty Images via AFP)

Who is Princess Gauravi Kumari? This modern-day princess is the daughter of Princess Diya Kumari, who currently serves as the deputy chief minister of Rajasthan. She is also related to Maharani Gayatri Devi.

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Once while reflecting on the women in her family, the princess told Harper's Bazaar, “I come from a household of enigmatic women—from Maharani Gayatri Devi to my grandmother Rajmata Padmini Devi of Jaipur to my mother Princess Diya Kumari, who currently serves as the deputy chief minister of Rajasthan.”

According to her LinkedIn, she completed her schooling from Mayo College Girls' School and then pursued higher studies at New York University.

She is in charge of managing Princess Diya Kumari Foundation and is also the co-founder of The PDKF Store.

She is known for her signature aesthetic that includes a minimal makeup look. A trend she continued while appearing at the Met Gala. For the red carpet event, she chose a Prabal Gurung gown that incorporated her grandmother Gayatri Devi’s pink chiffon sari. She finished the look with pearls and uncut diamonds from Jaipur.

Talking about her outfit, she told Vogue India, “It was important that my grandmother’s sari was not just a source of inspiration, but physically incorporated into the garment in a meaningful way.”

Who is Sawai Padmanabh Singh? He is the head of the Jaipur royal family, affectionately known as Pacho to his family and friends. Just like his ancestors, he is an exceptional polo player and has won several awards.

A strong believer in women’s empowerment, he is known for supporting underprivileged girls with scholarships, digital literacy programs, and academic assistance.

The young royal is also a style icon, often spotted in outfits that blend tradition with modernity. Beyond his world of polo, fashion and philanthropy, he is also committed to preserving Jaipur’s cultural heritage.

At the Met Gala, the main attraction piece this royal wore was the Phulghar coat. According to Vogue India, the piece is developed by Prabal Gurung. It is made of deep velvet. The aari and zardozi embroidery on it took over 600 hours.

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While talking about his outfit, he told Vogue India, “The idea was to bring Rajasthani craftsmanship to the forefront in a way that felt authentic to me.” He added, “It brings together a more maximal, expressive approach while remaining deeply rooted in Rajasthani tradition.”