‘Who hurt you?’: Bryan Johnson responds to Indian doctor’s ‘fraud’ accusations

Cyriac Abby Philips, the Kerala-based doctor better known by his internet moniker ‘The Liver Doc’, took to social media yesterday to accuse Bryan Johnson of being a fraudster who peddles “potentially dangerous snake oil supplements.” The Liver Doc (L) and Bryan Johnson (R) engaged in a verbal spat.

Dr Philips compared tech entrepreneur and anti-ageing enthusiast Bryan Johnson to convicted fraudster Elizabeth Holmes and Australian influencer Belle Gibson, who lied about having cancer.

“It is terrifying that people do not see Bryan Johnson as actually a well-evolved masculine form of fraudsters Elizabeth Holmes and Belle Gibson, selling both expensive and utterly useless investigations and peddling potentially dangerous snake oil supplements in the name of BLUEPRINT,” he wrote.

Bryan Johnson’s response

Johnson responded to the accusations by claiming that the supplements he sells under his brand Blueprint are full of “nutrients which have independent and robust scientific evidence.” The US millionaire, renowned for his ambitious efforts to reverse aging and extend human lifespan, refuted The Liver Doc’s claims of his supplements not offering any proven benefits, saying that they are tested by a third party.

“Cyriac why are you so angry? Who hurt you?” replied Bryan Johnson.

“Blueprint offers extra virgin olive oil, proteins, nuts, and nutrients which have independent and robust scientific evidence. They are third party tested. The certificates of analysis are publicly available. They are affordably priced,” he added.

However, when Dr Cyriac Abby Philips asked Johnson for clinical evidence and dosage over private messages, he did not receive a response.

About Blueprint

Johnson has invested heavily in anti-aging research and practices, reportedly spending over $2 million annually on his health regimen, known as "Project Blueprint." This comprehensive programme includes a strict vegan diet, rigorous exercise and the consumption of numerous supplements.

As part of his longevity endeavor, Johnson recently developed and launched a line of health products under the "Blueprint" brand. One notable offering is the "Blueprint Longevity Mix," a supplement blend designed to promote better sleep, reduce stress, and boost energy levels.

According to the Blueprint website, the Longevity Mix has “13 health actives” and high-quality ingredients including, but not limited to, “CaAKG, Creatine Monohydrate, Glycine, L-Theanine, reduced Glutathione, Calcium and Magnesium.”

The website advises consuming the mix by adding one level scoop in water, or consuming it with food. It also claims that the mix promotes stress relief, deeper sleep, enhanced muscle recovery, increased focus, and overall well-being.

The Liver Doc hits back

The Liver Doc asked for clinical evidence supporting these claims by Blueprint and asked Johnson how he determined the correct dosage for his supplements.

He said that the American entrepreneur messaged him personally, sharing screenshots as evidence.

“You personally messaged me and I asked some rational questions. Still waiting on your answers,” Philips replied to the American anti-ageing CEO. The Kerala doctor also shared screenshots of his questions to Johnson.

“No hate my friend. Just stating facts. I fail to understand how you can sell expensive supplements without any actual clinically relevant evidence to showcase for it?” the Liver Doc told Bryan Johnson.

“For example, how did you come up with these doses? Where are the dose finding studies? Where is the efficacy and safety studies for these multiple supplements featuring multiple botanicals?” he asked.

It’s worth noting here that the Blueprint website claims its longevity mix is tested for purity and safety. “Our clean-testing standards ensure it’s as safe as it is effective, providing nutritional density without compromising on purity,” the website says.

The Liver Doc also asked for proof regarding the longevity mix actually increasing a person’s lifespan.

“Where is the proof that this mix actually increases life expectancy/ longevity?” he asked. “Is there a preclinical study in mice or primates or pigs? We will get to human studies later. At least proof of concept studies?”

Johnson has not yet replied to Dr Philips’ questions in public or private.