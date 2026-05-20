Who is Andrej Karpathy? OpenAI cofounder and one of AI’s most influential figures joins Anthropic

Andrej Karpathy, a founding member of OpenAI, has joined Anthropic. The 39-year-old announced his move to Anthropic on Tuesday, saying he was “very excited to join the team” and return to research and development.

Andrej Karpathy has joined Anthropic (karpathy.ai)

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"Personal update: I've joined Anthropic. I think the next few years at the frontier of LLMs will be especially formative," Karpathy wrote on X. "I am very excited to join the team here and get back to R&D. I remain deeply passionate about education and plan to resume my work on it in time."

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{{^usCountry}} Anthropic said that he will be a part of their pretraining team, which is responsible for large-scale testing of Claude. According to a Business Insider report, he will report to Nicholas Joseph, another former OpenAI employee. Who is Andrej Karpathy? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Anthropic said that he will be a part of their pretraining team, which is responsible for large-scale testing of Claude. According to a Business Insider report, he will report to Nicholas Joseph, another former OpenAI employee. Who is Andrej Karpathy? {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Karpathy is a prominent name in tech circles, is well known for his foundational research and educational content. His hiring is being touted as a major win for Anthropic in the escalating AI wars. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Karpathy is a prominent name in tech circles, is well known for his foundational research and educational content. His hiring is being touted as a major win for Anthropic in the escalating AI wars. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Born in Czechoslovakia (now Slovakia), he moved to Canada with his family at the age of 15. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Born in Czechoslovakia (now Slovakia), he moved to Canada with his family at the age of 15. {{/usCountry}}

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He completed his Computer Science and Physics bachelor's degrees at University of Toronto in 2009, and obtained a master's degree from the University of British Columbia in 2011.

Karpathy received a PhD from Stanford University in 2015 under the supervision of Fei-Fei Li. His PhD focused on convolutional/recurrent neural networks and their applications in computer vision, natural language processing and their intersection.

Andrej Karpathy’s career trajectory

Andrej Karpathy was one of the founding research scientists at OpenAI. He was at the startup between 2015 and 2017.

He later left the company to join Tesla as Director of AI, where he led the Autopilot computer vision team.

In 2023, Karpathy returned to OpenAI for a second stint. During the brief leadership crisis involving CEO Sam Altman, he publicly backed Altman.

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However, he left OpenAI again in February 2024 and later went on to launch Eureka Labs, a company focused on AI-driven education.

Karpathy has been called one of the most important figures in AI and appeared on Time Magazine's 100 Most Influential People in AI list in 2024.

Interestingly, he is also the person who coined the term “vibe coding” to describe how AI tools use natural language prompts to build apps and write code.

(Also read: Former Tesla AI czar Andrej Karpathy coins ‘vibe coding’: Here's what it means)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanya Jain ...Read More Sanya Jain is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Digital. She has nearly a decade of experience in covering offbeat stories that speak to the everyday experience - from viral videos to human interest copies that spark conversation. Her interests stretch across business, pop culture, social media trends, entertainment and global affairs. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sanya spent two years with Moneycontrol and five years with NDTV. She holds an undergraduate degree in English literature from St Stephen’s College, Delhi, and a master’s in journalism from the Xavier Institute of Communications, Mumbai. Sanya has a sharp eye for spotting emerging trends and looking for newsworthy angles to elevate viral posts into meaningful narratives. She was the first one, for example, to cover Narayana Murthy’s remark on 70-hour work weeks that sparked a national conversation. She is equally at ease writing about business leaders as about the common man, about issues of national importance and memes that amuse social media. Sanya enjoys speaking with content creators, newsmakers and entrepreneurs to transform everyday moments into engaging, slice-of-life stories that resonate with readers. When she is not working, Sanya can be found curled up with a good book. Born and raised in Lucknow, she has spent the last several years in Delhi. She is deeply interested in animal welfare and now spends a lot of her time running after her destructive orange cat. Read Less

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