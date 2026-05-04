Who is Anu Sharma? Internet curious about Indian techie who left Google to join Palantir

In the middle of the 2026 Assembly Elections counting frenzy, an unexpected name which is unrelated to politics has emerged on social media, especially X. It's Anu Sharma. The Indian software engineer and former Google employee became a trending topic after a post detailing her career journey went viral. Her professional trajectory has sparked widespread curiosity, with social media users eager to learn how she successfully transitioned to Palantir.

Who is Anu Sharma?

Anu Sharma, a former Google techie who joined Palantir. (LinkedIn/Anu Sharma)

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According to her LinkedIn profile, she worked as an intern at Twitter (now X) in Bengaluru for nearly 4 months in 2022. Next year, she secured a 4-month internship at Google in Hyderabad. She also interned at the software company Intuit.

Sharma started her full-time job at Google as a software engineer in 2024. For the next 1 year and 7 months, she worked at the tech giant. Earlier this year, she quit her job and joined Palantir.

The experience section on her LinkedIn profile is filled with other experiences she has accumulated along the way, including being a freelance technical blogger and participating in #DevelopHER 2021, organised by Twitter (now X).

She completed her B.Tech at Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women.

How did social media react?

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{{^usCountry}} An individual posted, “Inspiration to all developers, btw. Not just women. This career progression is phenomenal.” Another added, “This is absolutely amazing.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} An individual posted, “Inspiration to all developers, btw. Not just women. This career progression is phenomenal.” Another added, “This is absolutely amazing.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} A third commented, “I have seen her somewhere, but I don't remember. Maybe some YouTube video or something.” A fourth wrote, “That is an awesome career trajectory.” Anu Sharma reacts to social media buzz: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A third commented, “I have seen her somewhere, but I don't remember. Maybe some YouTube video or something.” A fourth wrote, “That is an awesome career trajectory.” Anu Sharma reacts to social media buzz: {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The techie noticed the tweets about her and reacted to the buzz. Sharing one of the X posts in her Instagram Stories, she added a folded-hands emoticon. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The techie noticed the tweets about her and reacted to the buzz. Sharing one of the X posts in her Instagram Stories, she added a folded-hands emoticon. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The engineer regularly shares a variety of content on both Instagram and LinkedIn. In her posts, she discusses AI, how it is changing the field of software engineering, and her work. At the time of writing this report, she had over 2.3 lakh followers on Instagram. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The engineer regularly shares a variety of content on both Instagram and LinkedIn. In her posts, she discusses AI, how it is changing the field of software engineering, and her work. At the time of writing this report, she had over 2.3 lakh followers on Instagram. {{/usCountry}}

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Anu Sharma’s Instagram Stories. (Anu Sharma)

About a month earlier, she made headlines after revealing on social media that she had been rejected for an internship she had applied for 4 years earlier. “Finally received the rejection for an internship I applied for 4 years back. Never lose hope!” Anu Sharma wrote on X.

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“Thank you for giving us the opportunity to consider you for the position of Fullstack Tools Developer Intern. We regret to inform you that we will not be moving forward with your candidacy at this time. We will retain your information in our system and may reach out to you if…” read a part of the email that Sharma received.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Trisha Sengupta ...Read More Trisha Sengupta works as Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of experience in the digital newsroom. Known for her ability to decode the internet’s most talked-about moments, she specialises in high-engagement storytelling that bridges the gap between viral trends and traditional journalism. Throughout her tenure, Trisha has focused on the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. She frequently covers personal finance and real estate struggles in hubs like Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, while also documenting the unique challenges of the NRI experience. Her work often highlights the movements and philosophies of global newsmakers and personalities like Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Nikhil Kamath, Dubai crown prince, and MrBeast. From reporting on Amazon or Meta layoffs and startup culture to the emergence of AI-driven platforms like Grok and xAI, she provides a grounded and empathetic perspective on the stories shaping our world. When not decoding the internet, Trisha is likely offline: lost in a book, exploring a historical ruin, or navigating the world as a solo traveler. She balances her fast-paced career with family time and a healthy dose of curiosity, currently trading her "human" sources for silicon ones as she masters AI to future-proof her storytelling. Read Less

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