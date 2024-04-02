Who is Devika? India's 'AI coder', an alternative to Devin

Mufeed, the 21-year-old founder of Lyminal and Stition.AI from Kerala, took to X to share about Devika - an ‘AI coder’. Despite being “far from the capabilities of Devin” at the moment, Devika could emerge as an alternative to “World's first AI software engineer”. This image is taken from a video shared along with a post on Devika - India's "AI Coder" alternative to Devin. (X/@mufeedvh)

“Inviting early testers and contributors to Project Devika - The open-source alternative to Devin,” he wrote. “As of now, Devika is far from the capabilities of Devin... but we'll eventually get there. So I am calling the open-source community to join forces!” he added.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

He explained more about Devika and the AI-backed program’s operations in the following lines. While replying to his own tweet, he added, “This whole thing started out as a joke, then I wrote the entire project hackathon-style in about 20 hours spanning the last three days... so I rushed a bit, hence the code quality isn't the best. And I am not a UI or web designer by any means, I just learned Svelte for this project and cooked, I guess I did a good job?”

Take a look at the entire post on Devika here:

The post was shared a few days ago. Since then, it has collected more than 1.4 lakh views. The share has further accumulated over 1,200 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the share.

What did X users say about Devika?

“Wow, does it support Malayalam? By the way, I would love to try it out,” asked an X user. To which Mufeed replied, “This depends on the base model; Anthropic's Claude 3 is pretty good at multilingual input.”

Another added, “I would like to join the team. What are the things that I should know?”

A third posted, “Brilliant effort”.

A fourth wrote, “Very, very excited to see! How can I contribute?”