'World's first AI software engineer' Devin that can write code with a single prompt leaves people with mixed reactions

Cognition, an applied AI lab, took to X to share their latest project - Devin. The company wrote that it is the world's 'first AI software engineer' that can not just write and create code but has "completed real jobs on Upwork". It is a platform that connects “businesses with independent professionals and agencies”. The image shows a creation by the 'world's first AI software engineer' Devin. (X/@cognition_labs)

"Today, we're excited to introduce Devin, the first AI software engineer. Devin is the new state-of-the-art on the SWE-Bench coding benchmark, has successfully passed practical engineering interviews from leading AI companies, and has even completed real jobs on Upwork," Cognition wrote.

In the following lines, the company added that Devin can solve "engineering tasks through the use of its own shell, code editor, and web browser".

While replying to their post, the AI lab added that Devin could "learn how to use unfamiliar technologies", "contribute to mature production repositories", and "train and fine-tune its own AI models".

Take a look at this tweet about the 'AI software engineer' Devin:

Since being shared a day ago, the post has collected more than 25.9 million views - and the numbers are quickly increasing. The share has further prompted people to post mixed reactions.

What did X users say about 'world's first AI software engineer':

"RIP me, replaced by a machine before even getting the skills and degree," joked an X user.

"We had a good run, bro; now it is going to be an AI world," joined another.

"I don't understand why developers willingly code the entire industry out of jobs. I understand why companies would want this, but I don't understand why developers are willingly doing this and coding themselves and everyone else out of getting good paying jobs," questioned a third.

"Ok, that's actually enough AI, thanks," added a fourth.

While many were not pleased with this new invention, a few expressed excitement over it. Just like this X user who wrote, "Can't wait to get an early access".

Another posted, "Would like to get an invite and test it out! Just wow, so many possibilities. I tested a few AI agents in the past, but this is a complete package!"