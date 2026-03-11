Who is Mukund Krishna? Indian-origin UK Police Federation boss suspended after arrest in corruption investigation

Mukund Krishna, the Indian-origin chief executive of the Police Federation of England and Wales, has been suspended from his role after being arrested as part of a corruption investigation. The development comes after City of London Police detained three individuals linked to the organisation on suspicion of fraud by abuse of position. Police investigation is ongoing. (LinkedIn/Mukund Krishna)

“Mukund Krishna, CEO of the Police Federation, has been suspended from his role due to an ongoing police investigation,” the federation said in a statement on Monday, as per a report by The Independent.

The federation represents more than 145,000 officers across England and Wales up to the rank of chief inspector, as well as special constables. The probe is being led by the domestic corruption unit of City of London Police, which said it has been examining allegations connected to the federation for the past year.

As part of the investigation, officers executed search warrants at multiple locations in Wales, Somerset, London and Surrey. Detective Superintendent James Halkett earlier said that three men - aged 46, 51 and 55 - were arrested on suspicion of fraud by abuse of position. According to police, the suspects are from Surrey, Wales and Bristol, respectively. Halkett described the inquiry as “complex and active”, adding that investigators are pursuing all available leads.

A spokesperson for the federation previously said the organisation was aware that individuals connected to it had been arrested and confirmed that it was cooperating with authorities. The spokesperson added that, given the ongoing nature of the investigation, the federation would not comment further at this stage and would continue its work representing members across England and Wales.

(Also Read: Bengaluru Police traces auto rickshaw after UK man loses bag with documents)

Who is Mukund Krishna? Mukund Krishna is a senior executive who has led the Police Federation of England and Wales since July 2023. Before becoming chief executive, he served as the organisation’s chief operating officer between 2019 and 2023, overseeing operational and organisational transformation efforts.

Prior to joining the federation, Krishna spent nearly nine years at Accenture as a programme director focused on business and technology transformation projects across the UK’s criminal justice system. Earlier in his career, he worked as a change lead at CSC UKI and began his professional journey as a management trainee at Oracle in India.

According to his LinkedIn profile, he studied at the International School of Business and Media and Symbiosis Law School, and later completed postgraduate studies in psychotherapy and counselling at Regent’s University London.

“I believe that policing is not just a profession, but a cornerstone of public confidence and community safety. My goal is to leave behind a Federation that future generations of police officers can be proud of,” he wrote on LinkedIn.