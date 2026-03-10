Bengaluru Police traces auto rickshaw after UK man loses bag with documents
Bengaluru Police traced an auto rickshaw and recovered a UK visitor’s bag with important documents.
A foreign visitor from the United Kingdom recently received timely assistance from the Bengaluru City Police after losing a bag containing important documents in an auto rickshaw. The swift response by the HSR Layout Police Station has drawn praise online.
The incident came to light after the official X account of the Deputy Commissioner of Police, South East Division, Bengaluru City Police, shared details of the operation. The post, originally written in Kannada, explained how officers quickly traced the missing belongings after the complaint was lodged.
According to the translated post, “A citizen of the UK country had lost a bag containing their important documents in an auto rickshaw, and as soon as the complaint was lodged, HSR Layout Police Station promptly took action, conducted an investigation, traced the related auto rickshaw, recovered the bag along with the documents, and returned it to the foreign citizen. The police's swift operation and integrity have further strengthened trust among citizens. Bengaluru City Police is always committed to public service.”
Photo with officer shared online
Alongside the post, the police account shared a photograph showing officer posing with the UK national after the bag was successfully recovered and handed back.
The post has since garnered more than 29,000 views on the platform, with many users applauding the police for their efficiency and dedication.
Social media users praise the effort
Several people took to the comments section to commend the officers involved. One user wrote, “This is so amazing to know.” Another commented, “Very well done sir,” while a third said, “Appreciated your efforts. Keep India proud.”
More users echoed similar sentiments, with one remarking, “Kudos for a job well done.” Another user added, “Such quick action builds faith in the police system,” while someone else wrote, “Great work by Bengaluru Police. This is how public service should be.”
