Bengaluru Police traces auto rickshaw after UK man loses bag with documents

A foreign visitor from the United Kingdom recently received timely assistance from the Bengaluru City Police after losing a bag containing important documents in an auto rickshaw. The swift response by the HSR Layout Police Station has drawn praise online. Bengaluru Police recovered a foreign visitor’s lost bag from an auto rickshaw. (X/@DCPSEBCP)

The incident came to light after the official X account of the Deputy Commissioner of Police, South East Division, Bengaluru City Police, shared details of the operation. The post, originally written in Kannada, explained how officers quickly traced the missing belongings after the complaint was lodged.

According to the translated post, “A citizen of the UK country had lost a bag containing their important documents in an auto rickshaw, and as soon as the complaint was lodged, HSR Layout Police Station promptly took action, conducted an investigation, traced the related auto rickshaw, recovered the bag along with the documents, and returned it to the foreign citizen. The police's swift operation and integrity have further strengthened trust among citizens. Bengaluru City Police is always committed to public service.”

Photo with officer shared online Alongside the post, the police account shared a photograph showing officer posing with the UK national after the bag was successfully recovered and handed back.

Take a look here at the post: