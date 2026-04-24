Who is Parminder Singh? Akash Ambani welcomes ex-Google MD as CEO of Reliance-Meta AI venture

Reliance Enterprise Intelligence Limited (REIL) has appointed Parminder Singh as its Chief Executive Officer. REIL is a venture between Reliance Intelligence Limited (70%) and Facebook Overseas Inc. (30%). Following the announcement, Singh took to X to share the news with his fans and followers.

Prior to joining the Reliance-Meta AI venture as CEO, Parminder Singh co-founded an AI-powered startup. (File Photo, X/@parrysingh)

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“Here's some news. Over a year ago, I plunged into the AI journey to shape AI fluency with my venture ClayboxAI. We received a tremendous response. But what's life without a few unexpected twists?” Singh wrote on X.

He added, “Sometime last year, I was approached by the Reliance Group to lead their new enterprise AI JV with Meta. Over the course of several conversations it was clear that this is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to shape Enterprise AI, not just in India, but beyond. So here we are.”

In the following lines, he expressed his gratitude to all those who have been a part of his journey. “The best chapter is just beginning.”

Who is Parminder Singh?

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{{^usCountry}} In a statement, Reliance shared that Parminder Singh is one of Asia’s most recognised technology leaders, with a career spanning Google, Apple, Twitter, and IBM. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a statement, Reliance shared that Parminder Singh is one of Asia’s most recognised technology leaders, with a career spanning Google, Apple, Twitter, and IBM. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “He has successfully built and transformed digital businesses at scale across the Asia-Pacific region. His executive roles have included Chief Commercial and Digital Officer at Mediacorp, Singapore’s largest media group, where he led a wide-ranging digital and AI-driven transformation of the organisation. More recently, he co-founded ClayboxAI, an AI fluency and leadership advisory firm, and WeKamp, an AI-powered community platform currently in pilot,” it added. Parminder Singh’s education, early career: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “He has successfully built and transformed digital businesses at scale across the Asia-Pacific region. His executive roles have included Chief Commercial and Digital Officer at Mediacorp, Singapore’s largest media group, where he led a wide-ranging digital and AI-driven transformation of the organisation. More recently, he co-founded ClayboxAI, an AI fluency and leadership advisory firm, and WeKamp, an AI-powered community platform currently in pilot,” it added. Parminder Singh’s education, early career: {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} According to his LinkedIn, Parminder Singh completed his MBA in 1993 from the University Business School, Panjab University. The same year, he joined HCL as regional sales manager. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to his LinkedIn, Parminder Singh completed his MBA in 1993 from the University Business School, Panjab University. The same year, he joined HCL as regional sales manager. {{/usCountry}}

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From country sales head at Apple to GM (marketing) at IBM to MD at Google, over the years, he has held various roles across different companies.

Parminder Singh’s family:

Though information about his family is sparse, his social media posts suggest that his parents live in Delhi. He is married and has a son.

Akash Ambani welcomes the new CEO:

“Building India’s enterprise AI capability is a generational opportunity, and REIL was created to lead that charge. Parminder brings precisely the blend of global technology leadership, deep Asian market intuition, and executive credibility that this role demands. He has built digital businesses at scale, navigated complex transformations, and earned the trust of boards, engineers, and customers alike. Parminder's appointment is a critical first step towards assembling a world-class team that will define enterprise AI in India — and set a benchmark well beyond it,” Akash Ambani said in a statement.

Parminder Singh on his new role:

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REIL’s new CEO said, “Enterprise AI in India is not a future story — it is a right-now opportunity. Indian enterprises need a trusted AI partner who understands both the technology and the business context. REIL is built to be exactly that. With Jio and Meta’s combined capabilities, we have a genuinely differentiated proposition. I am deeply honoured to lead this venture, and excited by what we can build together.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Trisha Sengupta ...Read More Trisha Sengupta works as Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of experience in the digital newsroom. Known for her ability to decode the internet’s most talked-about moments, she specialises in high-engagement storytelling that bridges the gap between viral trends and traditional journalism. Throughout her tenure, Trisha has focused on the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. She frequently covers personal finance and real estate struggles in hubs like Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, while also documenting the unique challenges of the NRI experience. Her work often highlights the movements and philosophies of global newsmakers and personalities like Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Nikhil Kamath, Dubai crown prince, and MrBeast. From reporting on Amazon or Meta layoffs and startup culture to the emergence of AI-driven platforms like Grok and xAI, she provides a grounded and empathetic perspective on the stories shaping our world. When not decoding the internet, Trisha is likely offline: lost in a book, exploring a historical ruin, or navigating the world as a solo traveler. She balances her fast-paced career with family time and a healthy dose of curiosity, currently trading her "human" sources for silicon ones as she masters AI to future-proof her storytelling. Read Less

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