Who is Syko Stu? Pro wrestler allegedly attacked by ‘Rampage’ Jackson's son Raja

Stuart Smith, also known as Syko Stu, is a professional wrestler and a U.S Army veteran. He recently made headlines after a disturbing incident that happened at a KnokX Pro Wrestling event in California. The 39-year-old was seriously injured when former UFC legend Quinton “Rampage” Jackson’s son, Raja Jackson, attacked him during the live match, CBS Sports reported. Here is everything you need to know about Syko Stu.(X/@dubbcity22)

The shocking incident

According to the outlet, the attack happened on Saturday night and was broadcast live on Kick. Raja Jackson entered the ring, slammed Smith to the mat, and delivered more than 20 unanswered punches while Smith appeared motionless. Other wrestlers rushed in to stop the assault, but the damage was already done. Smith was taken to the hospital with broken bones in his face and missing teeth.

Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp claimed that some parts of the fight were scripted, but the repeated punches were not part of the plan. KnokX Pro Wrestling Academy released a statement condemning the act, calling it “selfish and irresponsible violence.”

A veteran turned wrestler

Outside the ring, Stuart Smith is known for his military background. He served in the U.S. Army before turning to wrestling in 2009. After returning from the service, Smith openly spoke about his Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) struggles. In a video shared by Knox Pro, Smith said that wrestling helped him adjust to civilian life and gave him focus.

Former WWE star Miro (Rusev) also confirmed on social media that Smith is a U.S. Army veteran, praising him as “an amazing guy.” Smith often credited wrestling crowds with helping him feel less anxious and more stable despite his PTSD.

Stu's current condition

According to CBS Sports, Smith’s brother, Andrew, shared an update on Facebook, saying the wrestler is stable but still in critical care. He thanked fans for their prayers and support while confirming that no official fundraising pages have been set up yet.

The shocking attack has left the wrestling community shaken, as fans and fellow wrestlers continue to rally behind Syko Stu during his recovery.

FAQs

Q1: Who is Syko Stu?

Syko Stu, real name Stuart Smith, is an independent wrestler from California and a U.S. Army veteran.

Q2: What happened to Syko Stu?

He was attacked in the ring by Raja Jackson, who punched him repeatedly and left him badly injured.

Q3: How is Syko Stu doing now?

He is stable but still in critical care, and doctors are monitoring his recovery.