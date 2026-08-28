Who voices Jason in GTA 6? Fans call out voice actor's performance in gameplay trailer; ‘sounds like a giant’

Rockstar Games has finally released an extended look at GTA 6, with the footage arriving Thursday on Netflix and immediately drawing massive attention from fans.

Rockstar Games has finally released an extended look at GTA 6. (GTA VI Screenshot)

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The excitement surrounding the game had been building for years, largely because the previous mainline installment, GTA 5, was released back in 2013.

That has left players waiting roughly 13 years for the next chapter, making the anticipation across the gaming community especially intense.

So far, the response to the newly released footage has been overwhelmingly positive, with fans praising the game's visuals, map and overall presentation.

However, amid all the excitement, one particular element has emerged as a source of disappointment for some players.

Fans disappointed over Jason

The criticism is centered on Jason, one of GTA 6’s two central playable characters alongside his partner, Lucia Caminos.

While the game’s visuals and overall presentation have received widespread praise, some fans have been far less impressed with Jason’s voice acting and on-screen delivery.

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{{^usCountry}} Several reactions online suggest that his dialogue feels unnatural, with some players questioning the character’s personality and overall presence. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Several reactions online suggest that his dialogue feels unnatural, with some players questioning the character’s personality and overall presence. {{/usCountry}}

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One user on X wrote, “Is it me or Jason's acting in GTA 6 is just terrible ? …Its like he's mumbling or just there, like your online character.”

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Another fan was even more blunt about Jason’s voice, tweeting, “His voice is horrid lmao I thought I was trippin.”

Some of the criticism has also focused on Jason’s characterization, with one user simply writing, “dude has no personality.”

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Another account specifically targeted the voice performance, writing, “the voice actor for jason in gta 6 is terrible he sounds like a giant lmfao.”

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One fan tweeted, "He sounds like a guy doing a weird "deep voice guy" impersonation. It's very off."

Another user added, “The guy is forcing another accent for some reason.”

Who voices Jason in GTA 6?

Rockstar Games has yet to officially reveal or confirm the actor providing Jason’s voice in Grand Theft Auto 6.

Online speculation earlier pointed to actor Dylan Rourke as the person potentially behind Jason’s voice and motion capture. However, Rockstar has not publicly verified those claims, so his involvement remains unconfirmed.

Jason and Lucia’s bond takes center stage

Jason and Lucia, the two protagonists of Grand Theft Auto VI, appear to share a relationship that goes far beyond being partners in crime.

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The pair live together, prepare for nights out side by side, hold hands in public and work together to evade heavily armed police.

Their bond is a major focus of Netflix’s Grand Theft Auto VI: An Extended Look, a 26-minute presentation released by Rockstar Games on Aug. 27.

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The footage, captured entirely from the PlayStation 5 version of the game, provides the most detailed glimpse yet into the story and the dynamic between Jason and Lucia.