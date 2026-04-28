Who was Kiara Janae Brokenbrough? Bride behind $500 wedding dies at 32

Kiara Janae Brokenbrough, the California woman who went viral for pulling off a $500 wedding four years ago, has died at the age of 32. Kiara Brokenbrough died on March 30, shortly after giving birth to a baby boy who has been christened Jonah.

Kiara Janae Brokenbrough, woman behind the viral $500 wedding, has died at the age of 32.

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According to a GoFundMe launched by Joel's mother, Shaneka Greene, Kiara died unexpectedly, "while Jonah entered his earthly home."

Jonah is currently in the neonatal intensive care unit. As per the GoFundMe, “Joel and his wife Kiara Brokenbrough were married 4 years ago and were expecting their first child in June”, which means that the baby was born prematurely.

Who was Kiara Janae Brokenbrough?

Kiara Janae Brokenbrough was a woman from Los Angeles, California who found fame in 2022 for spending just $500 on her wedding.

She was born to Lori Gill Lacey and Ronald Draper on December 11, 1993.

Kiara married Joel Brokenbrough in February 2022. For her Los Angeles wedding, she wore a $47 dress that she bought from Shein.

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{{^usCountry}} In fact, the entire wedding was pulled off on a budget. The couple, not wanting to go under debt hosting a celebration, spent just $500 on the whole thing. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In fact, the entire wedding was pulled off on a budget. The couple, not wanting to go under debt hosting a celebration, spent just $500 on the whole thing. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "Our goal was to just be as minimal as possible," Kiara revealed on Good Morning America at the time. "And to spend the least amount of money as possible." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Our goal was to just be as minimal as possible," Kiara revealed on Good Morning America at the time. "And to spend the least amount of money as possible." {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Joel and Kiara cut costs by finding a free outdoor location and having family and friends pay for their own food and drinks. They also got the cake and flowers as gifts from family members. Kiara Janae Brokenbrough’s death {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Joel and Kiara cut costs by finding a free outdoor location and having family and friends pay for their own food and drinks. They also got the cake and flowers as gifts from family members. Kiara Janae Brokenbrough’s death {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Kiara Janae Brokenbrough died on March 30, 2026. She is survived by her husband Joel and their son Jonah. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kiara Janae Brokenbrough died on March 30, 2026. She is survived by her husband Joel and their son Jonah. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A post shared by a man who identified himself as a family friend said that Kiara died "during childbirth." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A post shared by a man who identified himself as a family friend said that Kiara died "during childbirth." {{/usCountry}}

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A GoFundMe to support her husband and son has raised over $125,000.

Comments under Kiara’s obituary remembered her as someone who was “always unapologetically herself” and could “light up a room with her energy” and “goofy personality”.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanya Jain ...Read More Sanya Jain is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Digital. She has nearly a decade of experience in covering offbeat stories that speak to the everyday experience - from viral videos to human interest copies that spark conversation. Her interests stretch across business, pop culture, social media trends, entertainment and global affairs. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sanya spent two years with Moneycontrol and five years with NDTV. She holds an undergraduate degree in English literature from St Stephen’s College, Delhi, and a master’s in journalism from the Xavier Institute of Communications, Mumbai. Sanya has a sharp eye for spotting emerging trends and looking for newsworthy angles to elevate viral posts into meaningful narratives. She was the first one, for example, to cover Narayana Murthy’s remark on 70-hour work weeks that sparked a national conversation. She is equally at ease writing about business leaders as about the common man, about issues of national importance and memes that amuse social media. Sanya enjoys speaking with content creators, newsmakers and entrepreneurs to transform everyday moments into engaging, slice-of-life stories that resonate with readers. When she is not working, Sanya can be found curled up with a good book. Born and raised in Lucknow, she has spent the last several years in Delhi. She is deeply interested in animal welfare and now spends a lot of her time running after her destructive orange cat. Read Less

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