Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Who wore it better: The Weeknd or Bobby Deol? Twitter says 'Lord Bobby' won
trending

Who wore it better: The Weeknd or Bobby Deol? Twitter says 'Lord Bobby' won

Twitter is on a whole other level and says The Weekend's ‘One Right Now’ look was carried way better by Bollywood's very own, Bobby Deol.
‘Lord Bobby’ has won the competition and donned The Weeknd's look better. (twitter/@Bobbywood_)
Published on Nov 18, 2021 05:12 PM IST
BySohini Sengupta

American singer-songwriter, The Weeknd recently released One Right Now, a new track for which he collaborated with rapper Post Malone. Besides the song and video, what’s piqued the interest of netizens is a scene in the music video. 

In fact, The Weeknd posted a tweet sharing a picture of this scenes which has Bollywood fans drawing some rather interesting comparisons. In it, the singer can be seen with a cast on his hand while a bullet ricochets off his shoulder.

See it here:

RELATED STORIES

However, Twitter seems to be on a whole other level and say that this look was carried way better by Bollywood's very own, Bobby Deol in one of his movies. The scene in question is from Abbas-Mustan's 'Soldier' in which Deol appeared with a cast on his hand.

"You're not doing it right," said the millenial-favourite Twitter account called 'Bobbywood' and even proceeded to tag The Weeknd.

Take a look at the tweet:

Since being posted on November 15, this tweet has garnered more than 3,000 likes and several reactions.

"Failed attempt by The Weeknd to copy Lord Bobby's style," reads a comment. "Just like SpongeBob there's a Bobby meme for everything," points out yet another Twitter user. "Show em how it’s done Bobby!" said another.

Did you notice this similarity too? Did it make you laugh out loud?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bobby deol bollywood twitter
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Meghan Markle tells Ellen DeGeneres about old car she drove during audition days

Street vendor prepares corn on cob with chocolate. Video makes people ask ‘Why’

MS Dhoni enjoys tea with pet macaw 'Honey', wife Sakshi shares pics on Instagram

Opera singers hop on viral Instagram trend, dance to 'Nuestra Cancion'. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Lunar Eclipse 2021
Guru Nanak Jayanti 2021
Delhi Air Quality
India vs New Zealand 1st T20
Today's Panchang
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP