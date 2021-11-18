Who wore it better: The Weeknd or Bobby Deol? Twitter says 'Lord Bobby' won

American singer-songwriter, The Weeknd recently released One Right Now, a new track for which he collaborated with rapper Post Malone. Besides the song and video, what’s piqued the interest of netizens is a scene in the music video.

In fact, The Weeknd posted a tweet sharing a picture of this scenes which has Bollywood fans drawing some rather interesting comparisons. In it, the singer can be seen with a cast on his hand while a bullet ricochets off his shoulder.

See it here:

However, Twitter seems to be on a whole other level and say that this look was carried way better by Bollywood's very own, Bobby Deol in one of his movies. The scene in question is from Abbas-Mustan's 'Soldier' in which Deol appeared with a cast on his hand.

"You're not doing it right," said the millenial-favourite Twitter account called 'Bobbywood' and even proceeded to tag The Weeknd.

Take a look at the tweet:

Since being posted on November 15, this tweet has garnered more than 3,000 likes and several reactions.

"Failed attempt by The Weeknd to copy Lord Bobby's style," reads a comment. "Just like SpongeBob there's a Bobby meme for everything," points out yet another Twitter user. "Show em how it’s done Bobby!" said another.

Did you notice this similarity too? Did it make you laugh out loud?

