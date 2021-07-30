Who’s the Modern Rafi of India?

Born on 30th July 1973

Hindi, Gujarati, Bengali, Marathi, Tamil, Tulu, Malayalam, yes, they are languages, and here’s a quick FYI: Sonu Nigam can sing in all these languages. That is surely a big flex for him, and the country widely appreciates him for the same. A singer, music director, and actor, he sings predominantly in Hindi and has been known for his legendary voice for years.

A young Sonu Nigam at the age of four was called on the stage to join his father—the famous Agam Kumar Nigam—to sing a little of Mohammad Rafi’s Kya Hua Tera Vaada. While people would have showered him with AWWs and WOWs, Nigam had already made it his ambition to follow into his father's steps. Eventually, he was seen accompanying his father on the stage to almost every wedding and party.

By the age of 19, Sonu Nigam had shifted cities and begun his path towards becoming a Bollywood singer. He thus undertook musical training in Mumbai, under the guidance of Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan.

His genre varies from rock, romance, and patriotic songs to mystic ghazals. While you are now aware of the fact that he sings in multiple languages, here is another fact that would make Nigam stand out as the exceptional singer he is. Spoiler alert: it's again related to languages. Sonu Nigam has released pop song albums in Hindi, Odia, Kannada as well as Punjabi. Summing it up are his many Hindu, Islamic, and Buddhist devotional songs. He is surely a multi-ethnic singer with fans spread across the whole of India.

It was in 1993 when Sonu Nigam released his first song "O Aasmaan Waale" which was featured in the movie Aaja Meri Jaan. He also released his debut album titled Rafi ki Yaadein in the same year.

Nigam's career in the music industry started peaking from 1993-1999. Soon after his songs featured in many blockbuster films like Muqaabla, Hulchul, Gaddaar, Dulhe Raja, Jeet, Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya, Hero No.1, and many more films. In 1995, Sonu Nigam started the famous TV show Sa Re Ga Ma. The 90s thus became his time to rise and shine altogether.

If the 90s were for his hard work, the beginning of 2000 was his time for rewards. Being a Hindi playback singer and wooing people off with his voice in Kal Ho Na Ho brought Nigam numerous awards. National Film Awards, IIFA, Filmfare Awards, Zee Cine Awards...everything for either the best male playback singer or pop artist.

In 2007 between May-June, Sonu Nigam became a part of The Incredibles tour along with many legendary singers like Asha Bhosle, Kailash Kher, and Kunal Ganjawala.

He has previously collaborated with big international artists like Britney Spears and DJ Avicii which also led him to rank first in the US Billboard Uncharted charts for the year 2013. Recently in 2020, he released his own music label and named it "I Believe Music". He has only been going up in his ladder of achievements and success because that's how he is.

Being one of the most technically sound singers of India, Sonu Nigam can be easily acclaimed as India's modern Rafi and it's a feeling too good. With that being said, here's good luck and wishes to you on your birthday.

This was story was first published on This Day.app.

