‘Why Chetan why?😂’: Internet reacts to Chetan Bhagat's staircase dance video with IIT Delhi friends

A video shared by Chetan Bhagat showing him dancing with his friends has taken over social media. The video triggered mixed reactions online, with some praising his lighthearted moment with friends while others met it with harsh criticism.

Chetan Bhagat shared a video of the dance on Instagram. (Instagram/@chetanbhagat)

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“We don’t have the acting chops to match Anupam Kher. But we do have old IIT Delhi friends willing to embarrass themselves together,” the writer posted on Instagram. He added, “They say you’re only as old as the trend you’re willing to embarrass yourself doing.”

Bhagat referred to a video that Kher posted a few days earlier showing him recording a video to a Kishore Kumar song with Ranvir Shorey, Parvinn Dabass, and Boman Irani.

In the video Bhagat shared, he is seen showing dance moves to a new version of the song Mere Mehboob Qayamat Hogi while standing on a staircase. He tagged Nitin Singhal, Ajay Gupta, and Manish Gupta in his Instagram post.

Take a look at the video:

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How did social media react?

{{^usCountry}} An individual posted, “Why Chetan why?” along with a laughing-out-loud emoticon. Another expressed, “This is what we call ‘new generation ke sath set ho jana’.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} An individual posted, “Why Chetan why?” along with a laughing-out-loud emoticon. Another expressed, “This is what we call ‘new generation ke sath set ho jana’.” {{/usCountry}}

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A third commented, “4th person is the one who is present, yet contributes 0 in group projects.” A fourth wrote, “This was fun to watch with your old friends. Trying is always best rather than giving up. Love the spirit!”

Chetan Bhagat earned a B.Tech. in Mechanical Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi in 1995. He then went on to get a Master's in Business Administration from the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad.

After completing his studies, he worked at Goldman Sachs in Hong Kong as an investment banker. He worked in the corporate world for nearly a decade before writing the bestseller Five Point Someone. Following the book's success, he relocated to Mumbai to pursue writing as his full-time career.

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