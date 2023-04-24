Why singles are putting pear emojis in their Instagram, Twitter bios

Are you single and tired of dating apps too? It is time to put a pear emoji in your Instagram bio. But why to do that? Well, singles around the world have started to put a pear emoji in their bios to indicate their relationship status. Yes you read that right.

It all started when a company named Pearº started "one of the biggest social experiments worldwide." Pearº aims for people to find their partners in real life. But how are they making it possible? Pearº gives distinctive rings that make it simple to identify single people, allowing new connections to grow naturally. While some people might be wearing rings, others have resorted to putting a pear emoji in their bios and taking part in the social experiment.

According to their website, "If 1.2 billion singles around the world wore a little green ring on their finger to show they're single, we wouldn't need dating apps. IRL connection is the mission." They also added, "Pearº makes it easy to know who is single around you and open to meeting new people IRL. A small, subtle ring that makes a BIG statement." The social experiment is live in the USA, UK, Germany, Canada, and Australia.