Wife of gang rapist calls him 'epitome of respect, humility' in letter to judge

Three men have been sentenced to jail for raping three women during a bucks weekend. Maurice Hawell, 30, is sentenced to 14 years in prison. His best friend, Andrew David, 30, is jailed for 13 years. Hawell’s brother, Marius Hawell, 23, received a lesser sentence of nine years in jail. Their families wrote letters to show their support, and among them was Maurice’s wife, 29-year-old Loubna. She wrote that she is “heartbroken” by her husband’s “infidelity” but doesn’t believe that he is capable of the “monstrous acts.” In her letter to the judge, the wife of the convicted rapist pleaded for leniency (representative image). (Unsplash/christinhumephoto)

What did Loubna say?

According to news.com.au, she pleaded with the court not to separate her husband from his family and to consider its impact on their lives.

“The discovery of Maurice’s infidelity was deeply painful for me and went against the values that are central to our relationship,” she wrote, adding, “Despite the unfaithfulness, I chose to forgive Maurice for this mistake, recognising that it was a breach of our relationship but not a reflection of his entire character.”

“And although I was heartbroken to discover Maurice’s infidelity, I never, not for a single moment, believed he could be capable of the monstrous acts described in those papers,” she wrote in her letter to court.

“Maurice is the epitome of respect, humility, and generosity. He treats everyone with the highest dignity and respect,” the 29-year-old added.

Pleading for leniency from the court, she further expressed, “We hope that Your Honour can take into account the severe consequences of Maurice’s long-term incarceration this will have on (their family).”

Judge O’Rourke denounced the convicted rapists and called their act “degrading and heinous”.

“They are three highly educated, intelligent, successful, professional young men who come from loving Christian families, who treat their own sisters, mothers and female partners with respect and love,” she said, adding, “And yet on this weekend, they were capable in a pack mentality of treating three young women in this cold, callous, degrading and criminal way.”

The Hawells and David pleaded not guilty to the charges and still maintain their innocence. They intend to appeal.