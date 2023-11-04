Wife turns husband's passport into phone directory and ledger, netizens in splits

After a video showing how a woman turned her husband's passport into a telephone directory and a ledger, people on X were left stunned. The video was shared by @DPrasanthNair on the microblogging platform, and it has gone viral.

Snapshot of the passport. (X/@DPrasanthNair)

"An elderly gentleman submitted his Passport for renewal. He was not aware of what someone in his house did. The officer has still not recovered from the shock after seeing this," wrote @DPrasanthNair on X as he shared the video.

The clip shows a man flipping through the pages of a passport that has names of people and their phone numbers written in it. As the video goes on, the pages also show how the woman wrote the sum of money she has lent to different people.

A man in the video can also be heard describing about the situation. When translated from Malayalam, the man can be heard saying, "Oh God, this may not happen with anyone. This is my father's passport. And this is my mother's work. See what's written here- phone numbers. Not even the Indian embassy would do it like this. Shyamala temple, Rajeev newspaper, Abili chechi. After that, see the back side- given ₹2,000 to Bindu, ₹1,000 for marriage, ₹500 for Thulasi, ₹500 for oil, Chit fund."

Watch the video here:

This video was shared on November 2. Since being posted, it has received more than eight lakh likes. The share also has more than 4,000 likes and numerous comments.

Check out what people are saying about the video here:

An individual wrote, "Good Heavens!"

A second said, "Looks like Passport is used as a telephone directory and an accounts ledger for book keeping."

"Passport that identifies as a phone book?" posted another.

A fourth joked, "Must be only international contact numbers in that diary."

