Wildlife adventurer traverses massive lava lake, creates record. Watch

Guinness World Records (GWR) often takes to Instagram to share about such records which are both fascinating and scary, in equal parts. To celebrate the occasion of International Women’s Day 2021, they posted on such record created by wildlife enthusiast and medical physician Karina Oliani. The post describes how this adventurer, hailing from Brazil, used a rope to traverse over volcanic lava lake Erta Ale in Ethiopia. The post is complete with a video of her creating this amazing feat.

“She Crossed A Massive Lake Of Lava. She’s daring, adventurous and an absolute inspiration for International Womens Day. Wildlife enthusiast and medical physician @karinaoliani from Brazil is not afraid to take on bold challenges,” GWR wrote in the post’s caption. In the next few lines, they added how “Karina trekked with her team into the vast desert of Afar, Ethiopia, to face one of the hottest points of the earth – volcanic lava lake, Erta Ale.”

“The Brazilian environmental guru suspended herself across the crater of an active basaltic shield volcano, hovering over a lava lake reaching a whooping 1187 °C! Karina crossed a total distance of 100,58 m (329 ft 11.76 in), achieving the world’s longest tyrolean traverse over a lava lake. She achieved this feat in appreciation for nature’s extremes and the environment’s beauty,” they wrote and concluded the post.

The video opens to show Oliani preparing for the journey. What makes the video even more captivating to watch is a voiceover by the record creator herself explaining the motivation and reason behind the feat. The video also showcases the other amazing feats achieved by Oliani in the past.

Take a look at the incredible video:

Since being shared some 16 hours ago, the video has gathered nearly 2.3 lakh views – and the numbers are only increasing. It has also accumulated tons of comments from people.

“Wow! Brave adventurer and amazing,” wrote an Instagram user. “Mind blowing,” shared another. There are also many who shared fire emojis to express their reactions.

What do you think of this unusual record?