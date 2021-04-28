Will Smith's shares video of his 'biggest fan'. It's a raccoon

Keeping it light amid the current testing times, American actor Will Smith on Wednesday treated fans to a hilarious video of a raccoon sneaking into his home, only to watch Smith in a movie.

The 'Men In Black' star took to Instagram and posted a video in which a raccoon was seen entering Smith's house through a pipe.

The short clip showcased a shot of the roof of the actor's home as a raccoon appeared to walk down the boundary of the home, only to fit into a slim pipe that led its way onto the 'Enemy Of The State' actor's room. A lady shooting the scene was also heard in the video as she wondered how the raccoon could sneak into the home through the slim pipe.

The video then cut to the next shot, one of the 'I Robot' actor's much-loved action-comedy 'Bad Boys' playing on a larger than life-size TV screen and the raccoon cherishing the movie straight on top of a couch. The raccoon was also seen munching on popcorns.

The 'Independence Day: Resurgence' star termed the curious raccoon who sneaked into his home as "My biggest fan" in the caption.

He also wrote in the caption, "Who made him popcorn though."

The video garnered more than 7.3 million views on the photo-sharing platform with scores of fans posting their comments.

Talking about the raccoon's dive into the slim pipe of the home, one Instagram user commented, "great form on the dive though".

Another wrote, "Not with it smacking like it pays bills!"