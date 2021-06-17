Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Will Smith 'trying' to remember how to use a gym is all of us. Watch viral clip

Will Smith's video has prompted people to share all sorts of comments.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JUN 17, 2021 06:42 PM IST
Will Smith took to Instagram to share the video.(Instagram/@willsmith)

With lockdowns lifting, restrictions easing, and places of businesses reopening, it is starting to feel that life can slowly – even if partially – return to “normal”. Having said that, after staying at home for so long, some may feel that they have forgotten how to interact with the outside world. If you find yourself agreeing to that statement, chances are you’ll find this video shared by Will Smith absolutely relatable.

Taking to Instagram he wrote, “Feeling the burn in places I didn’t even know were places” while sharing the video. The video opens to show Will Smith climbing stairs. Also the words, “Trying to remember how to use a gym after quarantine” appears on the screen.

Take a look at the rest of the video shared by Will Smith and there is a high possibility that it will leave you giggling:

Since being posted a little over 16 hours ago, the video has gathered more than 2.8 million likes – and the numbers are only increasing. It has also accumulated tons of comments from people.

Actor Tabitha Brown wrote “He swinging on the ropes got me dying.” The same notion was expressed by others too.

“OMG! Lol” wrote an Instagram user. “Looking leaner already,” joked another. “That’s totally how you do it,” said a third.

What are your thoughts on Will Smith’s video?

will smith instagram

