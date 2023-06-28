Woman asks sister to roast brinjal, she does this. Watch

A video about how a woman roasted a brinjal after her sister asked her to do so to cook a certain dish has left people in splits. No, it is not one of such posts where the cooking fails of people are highlighted. But it is a clip that will nevertheless leave you chuckling. Why? This video shows how the woman roasted as in severely criticised the brinjal.

Woman roasts brinjal.(Twitter/@Susmita)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Twitter user Susmita shared the video on her page. “Ordered brinjal from instamart and told my sister to roast it, this is what she has sent me,” she shared. The video shows a brinjal kept on what appears to be a kitchen counter. What is hilarious is the roasting of a vegetable by a woman not visible in the frame.

Take a look at the video:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The post was shared on June 20. Since being posted, it has accumulated close to 35,000 views and counting. Additionally, the share has received more than 400 likes. People have posted various comments while reacting to the video.

Here’s how Twitter users reacted to the video of the brinjal:

“I don't like brinjal,” shared a Twitter user. “Kya mast roast kiya hai,” added another. “Wow, yaar,” joined a third. “She’s not wrong ya know,” wrote a fourth. A few people showed their reactions though laughing out loud emoticons. What are your thoughts on the video?