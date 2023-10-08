Woman brews tea with raw egg and apple, culinary fusion horrifies people

A video of a woman mixing highly unusual ingredients to the traditional beverage tea was shared online. The video shows her adding apple slices and raw egg to milk tea. From being disgusted to showing curiosity, the video has evoked varied reactions from netizens.

The image shows a raw egg being poured in boiling milk tea. (Facebook/@Sultana's Cook)

The video was posted by a food blogger from Bangladesh on her Facebook page called Sultana's Cook. She also shared a caption in Bengali along with the video. When translated into English, it reads, “Add raw egg into boiling tea and see what happens. This recipe can make you a millionaire.”

The video opens to show the woman adding tea leaves and sugar in a pan. Next, she adds apple slices, milk, and powdered milk into the pan. Here she explains that adding apples brings down the bitterness of the drink, so she likes it. Once the mixture starts boiling, she pours a raw egg into it.

As the video progresses, she keeps on stirring the mixture until the egg completely dissolves. When done, she goes on to strain the mixture and pour it into a cup. While making the beverage, she also says that there are only a few who haven’t tried this drink.

Take a look at this unusual tea recipe:

The video was posted on October 1. Since then, it has collected close to 1.3 million views. The post has also received several comments.

What did Facebook users say about the video?

Most people took to the comments section to share their reactions in Bengali. Just like this individual whose comment, when translated into English, reads, “It looks so disgusting.”

A Facebook user added, “I will never try this.” A third added, “Is this tea or poison?” A fourth joked, “I followed your recipe and became a millionaire. A fifth wrote, “Please leave the tea alone.”

