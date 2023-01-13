Woman buys mom's old Nancy Drew books that she had to sell, watch her reaction

The internet is full of stories, and there are several tales that tug at our heartstrings. One such take is recently doing rounds on the internet. In a video clip shared by Instagram page, Good News Movement, you can see a girl surprising her mother on their anniversary.

According to the page Good News Movement when the family was going through challenging times, the mother had to sell her Nancy Drew book collection to pay the bills. However, years later, her daughter bought back all the books and surprised her with it on her anniversary.

In the video which was shared, the girl bringing her mother to a room and getting her ready for the surprise. Once she reveals the entire book collection, the woman breaks down in tears and hugs her daughter. Then she goes to check out the books.

Take a look at the adorable video here:

This video was shared just a few hours back. Since being uploaded, it has been liked by more than 2000 people. The clip also has several comments.

Take a look at some of the reactions below:

One person in the Instagram comments said, "What a beautiful and thoughtful gift of love. For me, my books were old and dear friends that I loved to visit to cheer me up! I didn’t have Nancy but I did have the Hardy Boys, Bobbsey, twins, and Tom Swift." A second person added, "Probably brought back some amazing memories but also a time of hardship." A third person said, "So beautiful! As a book lover, I know how much this meant to this mom."

